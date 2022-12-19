After what feels like an eternity, there are just days left until we see Lily Collins pursuing the streets of Paris again in saison trois of Emily In Paris. The hit Netflix show shot to popularity in 2020 for its delectable combination of quirky comedy, salacious scandals, and romantic romps. It chronicles the story of full-of-life Emily on her big move from Chicago to Paris in pursuit of her 'not-quite-what-I-thought' dream job at the marketing agency, Savoir. Ahead of the show's arrival, Collins has teased a cliffhanger so epic it would make anyone say "oh mon Dieu!"

In the final few episodes of season two, audiences witnessed Emily in total disarray over her romance triangle with her best friend's beau Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and new British charmer Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). "Well, I can say that Emily makes a decision, and for the first part of the season, we get to see her really exploring one specific path," she told Entertainment Weekly. "But then, in the sixth episode, you start to see it kind of veer. And in the finale, it all kind of blows up. So the finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there's about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away. So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing."

The tantalizing teaser comes after a drama-filled two seasons of watching Emily embark on her on-and-off romance with Gabriel, the primary roadblock always being her friendship with Camille (Camille Razat). However, season two introduced a fresh angle to her romantic life after she butts heads with Alfie in a firey exchange during a French language class. In true enemies-to-lovers fashion, the pair go from being unable to stand one another to setting the classroom alight (metaphorically) with their undeniable chemistry. From the trailer for Season 3, it's clear she decides to give her relationship with Alfie a go all whilst desperately dancing around her unshakable feelings for Gabriel...that is sure to go down well.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Recap: C'est La Vie

As if complicated love geometry wasn't enough for Emily to deal with, this season is also set to see her torn between two life-changing job opportunities. The first of which is a massive promotion with her agency back in Chicago - where she left her former flame Doug (Roe Hartrampf). The second is a chance to make a name for herself in the French capital alongside former Savoir boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). This is particularly special because Emily spent the best part of two seasons trying to earn Sylvie's approval only to be offered a chance to join her at her own agency, in a true nod of respect.

It's clear Season 3 of Emily in Paris is shaping up to be the best one yet. The drama unfolds on Netflix on December 21. You can watch a trailer for the show below.