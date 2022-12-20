Saison trois of Emily In Paris has not even landed yet and it's already shaping up to be the most dramatic installment thus far. The show has earned a legion of supporters for its addictively dramatic plotline which sees bubbly American marketing executive Emily (Lily Collins) struggle to navigate both career and romance in the City of Love following a big career move. Ahead of the comedy's long-awaited return, Netflix has unveiled the first seven minutes of episode one and it does not disappoint.

In an epically exciting opening, Emily is seen in a fabulously feathered fuschia pink dress as she stands at the top of Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower contemplatively whilst looking out over the city. Her boss from Chicago Madeline (Kate Walsh) then emerges from the shadows to tell Emily how much she's going to miss the city when they both depart. This is significant because viewers witnessed Emily torn between two massive job opportunities in the season two finale, one of which was the promotion of her dreams back in Chicago and the other a chance to work at her Parisian boss Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new agency. It's clearly a point of contention because in the opening sequence of Season 3, Emily attempts to reveal to Madeline her plans to stay in Paris after all when Sylvie makes an appearance to rub salt in Madeline's wound. As both of them urge Emily to reveal that she has chosen their respective opportunities, she is edged closer to the balcony until she ultimately tumbles off the edge...only to wake up from the terror of her nightmare in the safety of her bed.

Sparking something of an emotional downward spiral, Emily seeks comfort in a bottle of rosé as she casually cuts her own bangs in front of her bathroom mirror, whilst declaring the conflicting opportunities "the hardest decision I've ever had to make." Things escalate when Emily - who still hasn't said 'no' to either Sylvie or Madeline - is reunited with on/off flame Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) as part of a franchise deal for his restaurant under Madeline's agency. Aside from the palpable tension between the pair, Gabriel is visibly devastated to learn Emily does not plan to stay in Paris, which she neither confirms or denies but instead promises "won't affect our relationship...as your marketing agency." To make things even worse, Madeline pours out her heart to Emily in a proud-mentor moment, all whilst Emily is desperately trying to tell her she quits. Oh and if things couldn't get any more complicated, their conversation is interrupted by a call from Emily's ex Doug (Roe Hartrampf) who broke things off in season one due to the long distance. That's all whilst she's vowed to give things a go with her new British beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Image via Netflix

With the first seven minutes already teeing up an undeniably exciting start to season three, it's hardly surprising that it's slated to end with a bang, according to Collins. Referencing the fact that the show picks up with Emily "exploring one specific path," Collins revealed that quickly unravels in the later half of the show. "...In the finale, it all kind of blows up," she told Entertainment Weekly, "[s]o the finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there's about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away. So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing."

You can watch Emily navigate messy romances and loyalties Emily in Paris on Netflix from December 21. Watch the first seven minutes here and the trailer for the upcoming season below: