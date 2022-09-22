Netflix has released new images for Season 3 of Emily in Paris, the hit show about a young woman (Lily Collins) discovering the wonders of the iconic French city. While the new images don’t reveal much about Season 3’s plot, we can already tell Emily will keep her love affair with Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie, which will undoubtedly lead to more chaos coming into her life.

In Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Laviscount joined the series as a recurrent character who becomes a love interest for Emily. Alfie is a British banker Emily meets in her French class, and he’s bound to become a more critical part of the show moving forward. Earlier this year, series creator Darren Star (Sex and the City, And Just Like That, Younger) revealed Laviscount would become a regular character for Season 3, and the first images already tease that Alfie and Emily will only grow closer.

The new images also tease Emily will keep living her dream life of luxury, with multiple frames showing the titular character at parties or hanging out by a pool. The series follows Emily as she moves to France after her company acquires a luxury marketing company, and so far, the young woman has enjoyed all the perks that come with her new job. Emily’s dream life has been pleasing fans so much that both previous seasons ended up in Netflix Global Top 10 after being released. It’s no wonder then that the streaming platform already renewed the show through Season 4, just one week after Season 2’s debut.

Alongside Collins and Laviscount, the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery (Rose Island, A Bookshop in Paris), and Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris).

Season 3 of Emily in Paris doesn’t have a release date yet, but Netflix promised to share some juicy news about the show in the next Tudum event, set to happen this Saturday, September 24. Check out the new Season 3 images and synopsis below.

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

