Emily Cooper is living the life of her dreams in Paris, but that dream life has gotten more complex — and the new behind-the-scenes images tease Emily entangled in a new complicated love affair. The third season of the Emmy-nominated comedy-drama, Emily in Paris, is just under a month away from its Netflix debut. Following the recent first looks and the season three teaser, Netflix has yet again released another set of new photos, showing Emily as she navigates her romantic life and career in the French city.

Besides Lily Collins as the titular character, the new images feature Lucien Laviscount's Alfie who joined the show's second season as Emily's love interest. Emily found herself catching feelings with the handsome British banker whom she met in her French class. The show's director, Darren Star, previously confirmed that Laviscount would become a regular character for the third season of Emily in Paris, with the first images hinting that the romantic spark between Emily and Alfie will be ignited even more. Now, the new images show Emily still living her French city fantasy, hanging out with her friends and beau — all while facing changes in her life, including a brand-new haircut.

In other frames, Emily is sporting her sophisticated fashion sense in the picturesque city, spending her days hanging out by a pool, and living it up at various parties. The third season of Emily in Paris follows Emily as she experiences major life turning points while living her dream life in Paris. The series started with Emily moving from Chicago to Paris after her company established a luxurious marketing firm. Emily has so far relished all of her job's benefits while living in the city of love.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 10 Shows Like 'Sex and the City' to Watch For More Big City Comedy

Just one week after the premiere of Season 2, Netflix renewed the series for through Season 4. The third season consists of ten episodes, with Star serving as director, writer, and executive producer. Not only is Collins playing the titular character, but she also serves as a producer, alongside Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick, Jake Fuller, and Raphaël Benoliel.

During this year's TUDUM event, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris Season 3 would premiere on the streaming platform on December 21, just in time for the Yuletide countdown. Apart from Collins and Laviscount, other series regulars return for the show's third season, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Luc, Bruno Gouery as Julien, and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.

Check out Emily in Paris Season 3 images down below:

Image via Netflix

33 Images

Close

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3 of Emily in Paris: