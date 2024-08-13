The Big Picture Emily faces career dilemmas in Emily in Paris Season 3, rebuilding trust at Agence Grateau with Sylvie's guidance.

The ending of Emily in Paris Season 3 left us with our mouths agape in the wake of multiple ground-breaking cliffhangers, from a secret past to a pregnancy announcement. Our favorite fashionable American returns in August to address these dramatic developments, but before we dive head-first into this year's season of Michelin stars, illicit affairs, and Eurovision preparations, let's catch up on the extravagant lives of these chic Parisians. Season 3 saw drastic changes in Lily Collins' titular character's work life, love life, and relationships, all beginning with a dream of plummeting to her death off the Eiffel Tower after failing to make a choice. After all, as Jean-Paul Sartre said and as Emily Cooper learns, not making a choice is still a choice.

Emily Chooses Which Marketing Firm to Work With in Season 3

The beginning of Season 3 saw Emily Cooper being torn between staying with Madeline (Kate Walsh) at Savoir, or heading out with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) at her new indie agency, Agence Grateau. In true Cooper style, Emily hops back and forth between the two, until an embarrassing pitch with McDonald's that involved Madeline's water breaking (after her millionth trimester) sees Sylvie cut Emily off the team. When Madeline decides she wants to pack up Savoir and return to America — after Sylvie sabotages their building so she can get her hands on it — Emily follows her heart back to Paris, leading to her funemployment stint. The restless and workaholic Emily naturally can't hack unemployment, leading to a brief waitressing gig at Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) Chez Lavaux. After causing a severe allergic reaction in one of the restaurant's patrons and promptly getting fired, she eventually returns to her true love of marketing — not before crossing off daytime sex on a Ferris wheel off her bucket list — and begins proving herself to Sylvie again.

She needles her way back into Sylvie's good graces by playing on her connection to Janine Dubois (Kate Colebrook), a columnist at Le Monde who pens the prestigious "La Liste." Though Emily accidentally found herself at the top of the list instead of Sylvie, with Gabriel also snagging a spot at number eight, Sylvie grudgingly acknowledges the value of having Emily return to the team. She is also fairly pleased with earning her own feature in the Style section of the magazine. While Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) are ecstatic to have their beloved token American back, they forget how over-zealous Emily can be about work. After the campaign with Julien's client, Ami Paris, goes awry, Emily steps in to save the day. A similar incident occurs, where Emily is overrun by her enthusiasm and keeps piggybacking off Julien's idea, leading to Sylvie promising to ask Emily to rein it in. However, Julien has enough of Emily's meddling, and we see him furiously emailing a mysterious employer, suggesting he may be moving on from Agence Grateau.

The Emily-Alfie-Gabriel-Camille Love Square Comes To a Head in Season 3

If Emily's work life is infused with enough drama, her love life is tenfold that. The season begins with the established couples of Emily/Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and Gabriel/Camille (Camille Razat). Throughout the season, Emily is in a gentle romance with Alfie, who is still emotionally restrained after his heart being broken in the past. However, good news befalls the couple as Alfie becomes Antoine's (William Abadie) CFO and doesn't need to move to London anymore. Turns out Alfie is an invaluable CFO to Antoine, who is known to be an extravagant spender, and together they even give Gabriel ownership over his restaurant.

Meanwhile, Gabriel is more committed to Camille and his restaurant, which is now named L'Esprit de Gigi after his grandmother, than ever, and has his sights set on a Michelin star. When Luc's girlfriend, who is a Michelin food critic, comes to the restaurant, Emily frantically warns Gabriel about the VIP guest. Though Luc is supposed to be tight-lipped about his girlfriend's identity, when he finds out Gabriel is going to get a Michelin star, he informs Emily. After hearing the news, Gabriel kisses Emily's hand in pure excitement, a joyous scene that is seen by Camille — who, by the way, is now Gabriel's fiancé after she proposed to him.

The Season 3 finale sees Gabriel and Camille at the altar, about to be joined together for life, until Camille calls off the wedding. Turns out she had been pregnant, which explains their rush down the aisle. However, Camille also recalls a vow from Season 1, where she and Emily had both promised not to date Gabriel, a promise Camille quickly broke. But she also mentions that Gabriel and Emily are perfect for each other, and are still in love with each other — using this to justify leaving Gabriel at the altar. Naturally, this also causes a rift in Emily's relationship with Alfie, who walks away completely traumatized and heartbroken.

What Camille conveniently forgets to mention is that she had her own illicit love affair during the season. During one of the galleries Camille organizes, she meets stunning Greek artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling), who immediately sweeps Camille off her feet. Emily actually caught the two making out once, but Camille emotionally blackmails her into silence, using Emily's own past affair with Gabriel as ammunition. Even though the dalliance ends, Camille does pose the question of whether she is meant to love just one person, perhaps suggesting a polyamorous arc later on.

Sylvie Is Hiding a Secret Past in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Sylvie has her own dramatic journey in Emily in Paris Season 3, from finding clients for her newly established agency without breaking her non-compete to having her own torrid illicit love affair with... her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard)? From pet food to McLaren, Agence Grateau continues to pick up momentum even after they lost their initial client, Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet), who sold his brand to luxury conglomerate JVMA. However, Pierre still seeks advice from his old friends, especially when JVMA's new store threatens his reputation by taking his newfound "ringarde" too seriously. With his face on every piece in the store, his line is no longer ironically ringarde, and comes off as merch at a theme park.

JVMA calls on Emily and Sylvie to help out with the storefront, only to find out that the company will be replacing Pierre with his fashion nemesis, Gregory Dupree (Jeremy O. Harris). After trying to sell a BDSM-inspired line of flight attendant uniforms to a prestigious airline, Gregory is desperate for a commission and jumps on the opportunity. Meanwhile, Pierre gets hit by a speeding car before finding out he is being replaced. Emily and Sylvie brilliantly hatch a plan to announce Pierre's death, only for him to resurrect on the night of JVMA's announcement and reclaim his brand, securing Agence Grateau, their original client.

Sylvie's love life is as dramatic as ever, as her boyfriend, Erik (Søren Bregendal), questions why she is still married to her husband when they run into each other at a McLaren event. After reassuring him, she ends up secretly recruiting her husband to help her out with paperwork for her new agency, not realizing how much background work Savoir had taken care of for her. Spending time together rekindles their relationship, especially when he appears in a tux to celebrate their anniversary together at the opera.

Alongside her secret affair with Laurent, Sylvie is also harboring a mysterious past with Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny), the head of the JVMA empire. When she found out JVMA was intending to replace Pierre, she had confronted Louis about it and their interaction indicated a long and complicated history between them. Louis also happens to be one of Laurent's investors, making the tangled web of relationships even more convoluted — who is this elusive man?

Mindy's Band Is Preparing for Eurovision in 'Emily in Paris'

Drama also needles its way into Mindy's (Ashley Park) life, the loyal and best friend of Emily, and soul-stirring singer of a band. Mindy officially breaks up with bandmate Benoit (Kevin Dias) after he becomes threatened by her friendship with an old boarding school classmate and head of the JVMA empire alongside his father, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman). It turns out his suspicions weren't too far off as Nicolas falls for Mindy, and she eventually jumps into a relationship with him. Dating the head of a luxury conglomerate means events and, well, luxury, giving Mindy a lavish and exciting romance that also opens up her singing opportunities.

However, with the Pierre drama going on, and Nicolas' abrasive attitude toward Emily, Mindy is caught between her boyfriend and her best friend's rivalry. However, when she learns of Nicolas' behavior she immediately chooses Emily's side, especially as he refuses to go to her events even though she dutifully accompanies him to his. But when Nicolas apologizes by whisking her away on a European adventure, we are left unsure about whether she has truly forgiven him or not. On top of that, Benoit learns that the band has made it to Eurovision as France's representatives, guaranteeing awkward energy as the band comes back together to practice for this incredible opportunity.

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 15, with Part 2 premiering on September 12. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

