During the second edition of the TUDUM event, Netflix unveiled a new trailer and the release date for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Starring Lily Collins as the titular character, the popular series follows a young woman who gets a dream job in Europe and has to rebuild her life in Paris.

In the short teaser trailer, Emily reflects on the new challenges she’ll face in Season 3, as she’s forced to choose between two romantic interests and two career paths. Season 2 introduced Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, a British banker Emily meets in her French class and who was upgraded to a regular character for Season 3. That means the series will double down on the idea of a love triangle, a theme frequently explored by series creator Darren Star (Sex and the City, And Just Like That, Younger).

Besides teasing the new challenges Emily will have to face, the new trailer also reveals she’s getting a new look in the upcoming season. In a moment of despair and confusion, Emily decides to get bangs. While she tries to convince herself the decision comes from her will to adapt to French fashion trends, it’s clear that she just cut her hair as a response to the stressful period of her life. So, we can be sure that Emily in Paris will keep surprising fans while exploring Emily’s luxurious life in the French capital.

Image via Netflix

Alongside Collins and Laviscount, the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery (Rose Island, A Bookshop in Paris), and Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris). Both previous seasons of Emily in Paris ended up in Netflix Global Top 10 after being released, leading to an early renewal through Season 4 just one week after Season 2’s debut.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris comes to Netflix on December 21. Check out the new Season 3 images and synopsis below.