Préparez-vous! Netflix has just released a new trailer for Saison Trois of Emily in Paris giving us a glimpse into the continued romantic and professional drama of everyone's favorite American in Paris. The new season will premiere on the streaming platform starting December 21, 2022, just in time for the holidays.

The new trailer shows Emily caught at a crossroads after the events of last season. Now torn between two jobs and two men, Emily will work to figure out what path she wants to build for her increasingly turbulent life. But don't worry, even with all of that drama the trailer still features plenty of visual delights, with shots of French country estates, long train rides through beautiful European landscapes, and plenty of colorful and delightfully off-the-wall outfits flitting across the screen.

The new Season 3 trailer shows Emily caught between two different jobs and two men. She is caught between working for Madeline, played by Kate Walsh, and the very French Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Meanwhile, Emily is also trying to fight her feelings for the very attractive and very unavailable Gabriel all while stringing along the loyal (and beautiful) Alfie. Talk about good problems. Season 3 will also see Emily, played by Lily Collins, further immersing herself in the French way of life.

Image via Netflix

Emily in Paris originally premiered on Netflix in 2020 and was an instant hit, giving viewers a frothy escape from the dread and monotony of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series tells the story of American Emily Cooper, who finds herself whisked away to an unexpected job opportunity in Paris. Her blunt and bold American ways often clash with the surrounding Parisians. The series also features some pretty soapy plot lines that give viewers plenty to gossip over. Last season, Emily's affair with Gabriel caused quite an uproar online.

Darren Star, creator and showrunner of the series, returns for the third season. Star is perhaps best known for his work on the HBO series Sex and the City. Series star, Collins, serves as producer on the series. In addition to Collins, the series also stars Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Luc, Bruno Gouery as Julien, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 21, 2022. You can watch the brand-new trailer below.