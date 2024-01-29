The Big Picture Ashley Park from Emily in Paris contracted tonsillitis that led to critical septic shock, but is now recovering and ready to return to work.

Park expressed gratitude to fans for their support and thanked her co-star Lily Collins for the "couch cuddles."

Fans of the popular Netflix series will be happy to know that Park's health has improved, and she will soon resume filming for the fourth season.

Ashley Park, one of the stars of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, shared an encouraging health update after a major scare. The actress contracted tonsilitis last week which, to quote a social media post from her, "spiraled into critical septic shock" and left her in hospital requiring urgent care. Thankfully, however, Park has since shared a new update informing fans of her return to work on the set of the series and confirming she is ready to get started again in her role as Mindy Chen.

Park shared on Instagram a number of photos including enough flowers to stock a florist, a jigsaw puzzle, some acupuncture treatment, and a photo of Park with her co-star Lily Collins, adding how moved and grateful she was to hear from fans who had been through similar health crises.

"I'm deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love. Every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery. I'm sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam."

Park added her thanks to Netflix and the cast and crew of Emily in Paris for their "patience" as she continues her recovery and waits for medical clearance. She also thanked Collins personally for the "couch cuddles" in a very sweet and wholesome message.

What Happened to Ashley Park?

Park shared a photograph on January 19th that showed her in a hospital bed, accompanied by new boyfriend Paul Forman, with the caption: "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Emily in Paris is one of Netflix's most popular shows, and fans will be thrilled to hear Park is on the mend and will soon be ready, good health pending, to get back to work on the fourth season. In the meantime, the first three seasons of the series can be streamed on Netflix.

