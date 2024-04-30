The Big Picture Emily in Paris cast has wrapped up filming in Paris and moved on to Italy for season 4 production.

Lily Collins shared updates on Instagram, including a photo at the Paris wrap party and in Italy.

Season 4 faces delays due to SAG-AFTRA strikes, with hints of a "Roman Holiday" for Emily in new episodes.

The Emily in Paris cast has finally moved on from the city of lights and has already made its way to Italy. It was already confirmed that the show will be heading towards a "Roman holiday" in season 4. However, Netflix has yet to confirm when the Italian portion of production will begin.

The show's lead star, Lily Collins, shared on Instagram that filming in Paris has ended, and they're off to their next location. She posted a photo with her co-star, Ashley Park, at the Paris Wrap Party, with the caption "When you’re the first ones on the dance floor at the Paris wrap party. Next stop: Rome!…"

The Netflix star also shared images of her time in the new country, featuring landmarks like the Colosseum. However, Variety reported that Netflix hasn't confirmed if the Italy shoot has started.

In 2022, Emily in Paris season 3 boasted large numbers during the first week of its release. The show amassed 117.6 million hours viewed and placed itself within the top 10 charts in 93 countries. It also managed to stay in the top 10 charts for five weeks straight, before getting kicked off the the Top 10.

What Do We Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Close

Season 4 of Emily In Paris began filming back on January 15, 2024. Production for the upcoming season faced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Since then, new images were shared from the show's production, teasing what's to come in the next installment. It was also reported that Park will make a return as she recovered from a major health scare. Meanwhile, the show's creator, Darren Starr, told Deadline that this upcoming season isn't the final chapter.

During Netflix's June TUDUM Showcase, Collins acknowledged season 3's dramatic ending and teased that season 4 will have "more drama in store." She also pointed out that season 4 will have Emily going on a brand-new adventure in the form of a "Roman Holiday." However, it's currently unknown if the entire season will take place in a new country.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming season. However, Variety reported that Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during its Q1 earnings call that it could premiere during the second half of 2024.

So until we get an official announcement, seasons 1 to 3 of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.