The Big Picture Season 4 of Emily in Paris will start filming in Paris early next year, before the Summer Olympic Games in late July.

Fans can expect the upcoming season to tie up loose ends and answer questions about the characters' storylines, including the fate of Gabriel's restaurant and Mindy's music contest.

The new season may feature a trip to Rome, adding scenic Italian landscapes to the show's signature fashion and luxury themes.

Emily in Paris fans, heads up! The much-awaited Season 4 of the series finally has an update: a new report in Variety reveals that the Lily Collins-led series is tentatively slated to begin filming early next year in Paris before the Summer Olympic Games begin in late July. The news comes on the heels of the end of the writers' strike and as SAG-AFTRA prepares to resume negotiations with studios. Time is of the utmost importance in this case as productions look to block filming dates before the beginning of a massive international multi-sport event. Before the strikes began in May, the fan-favorite series was due to begin filming the fourth season in Summer at its usual Cité du Cinema studios. However, the studio has been booked for the games starting in mid-November, hence, the series will now shoot at the nearby Studios Monjoie.

What to Expect From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4?

The finale of the third season left many loose ends and a cliffhanger ending, and fans can’t wait to find out what happens next in the lives of their favorite characters. The upcoming season will answer questions like what will happen to Camille and Sylvie, and does Gabriel’s restaurant still has a chance of getting the Michelin star? We also need to know whether Mindy and her band will enter the Eurovision music contest. Collins previously hinted at the themes of the upcoming season, revealing at the TUDUM event, "Emily is going to have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs."

Furthermore, Paris is not the only location that the series is going to shoot at as the lead star also hinted at Emily going on a “Roman holiday.” So, fans can expect the upcoming season to serve impeccable fashion, and delicious cuisines in the backdrop of picturesque Italian landscapes. The series has been a rage among fans for its various themes, engaging characters, love of fashion, and everything luxury and the series aims to continue serving the same tropes.

Image via Netflix

Along with Collins, the returning star cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, William Abadie as Antoine and many more. All seasons of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix. The streamer has not revealed any release window for season 4, yet. Watch out for this space for further updates.