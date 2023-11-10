The Big Picture Emily in Paris season 4 will begin filming on January 15th after being delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, offering fans more developments and shenanigans in France.

After going through a delay caused by the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA, the fourth season of Emily in Paris is set to begin filming on January 15, according to Variety. The episodes were originally set to start filming over the course of the past summer, but the studios not offering their workers a fair salary didn't allow the show to move forward with its schedule. Lily Collins' protagonist is set to return soon, with the new episodes starting production during the first weeks of next year. Emily still has plenty of developments to discover in France, as the successful Netflix comedy returns for yet another season.

Emily in Paris will establish the production of its fourth season from January until approximately June, taking the cast and crew to France and Italy while they bring the girls' latest shenanigans to life. The previous installment left the main characters in a very complicated position, with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally realizing that he's in love with Emily, only for Camille (Camille Razat) only to return to announce her pregnancy. It remains to be seen how the love triangle will be solved, and what decision Gabriel will take now that he knows that he could become a father soon.

The show proved to be very successful for Netflix during a time when the pandemic left the industry with limited entertainment options. The reception for the second season Emily in Paris was so positive upon release, that it convinced the streaming platform of announcing the third and fourth installments at once. Throughout her stay in France, the protagonist has met characters such as Sylvie (Phillipine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Mindy (Ashley Park), who have shaped her life since she moved away from Chicago. Emily's future remains uncertain, even if she has managed to slowly adapt to her life abroad.

When Will the Fourth Season of 'Emily in Paris' Be Released?

It's been almost a year since the third season of Emily in Paris shocked fans with the cliffhanger that concluded the last episode, leaving audiences wanting to find out what's going to happen between the main character, Gabriel and Camille. There hasn't been a release date set for the fourth season, but judging by the recently revealed filming schedule, it's very likely for the series to return next year. In the meantime, viewers will have to wait a little bit longer to find out where Emily goes next, as her career and love life evolve in ways she could've never expected them to.