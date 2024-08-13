The Big Picture Emily in Paris faces chaos after Camille confronts Gabriel at her wedding, leading to viral drama on TikTok.

Emily navigates her love life alongside a demanding work situation, facing the consequences of her viral fame.

Season 4 promises an evolution for Emily in Paris as she grapples with new romances and challenges.

It's time to buckle up for a triad of canoodling, chaos and certified carnage in Emily in Paris season four, part one. In true Netflix style, the streaming giant has dropped the first five minutes of the first episode just days ahead of the official release and fans of the show are sure to be pleased.

After three seasons of undeniable shenanigans from everyone's favorite American abroad Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), everything finally hit a fever pitch at the end of the last installment. In a messy finale, Camille (Camille Razat) Emily's on-and-off flame from day one Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) decided to have an off-the-cuff wedding at their engagement party (yes, really). However, things swiftly went south when Camille took the opportunity to confront Gabriel about being in love with Emily in front of her entire wedding party - adding that she can't marry him after all. This, naturally, throws off Emily's current British beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) who takes off on his heels swiftly along with the runaway bride. If that wasn't complicated enough, the real reason Gabriel was even willing to marry Camille despite his feelings for Emily is because the former is pregnant with his child. Meanwhile, Camille herself is in a complicated love affair with a woman.

It is this very dynamic situation that sends Emily in a viral storm as Camille's younger brother Timothée (Victor Meutelet) or "Champagne Timmy" takes to TikTok to paint a colorful reconstruction of his sister's disastrous wedding day. He promises drama as he tells viewers: "Let me tell you about how this woman [Emily] ruined this family's life [his family]." He unapologetically pours into detail how Emily forced Camille to "run away from her wedding in tears" only to then delve into how she "pretended to be in love with Alfie" and historically "preyed on an innocent boy who dared to trust her with his heart" [him] - just for a bit of extra spice.

Emily's Love Affair With Gabriel Makes Her Viral on TikTok Putting Her Love Life and Work Life on the Line

The episode picks up with Emily bringing her bestie Mindy up to speed (Ashley Park) on the video, which is simultaneously being watched by Emily's colleagues and boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), putting her reputation in the world of marketing on tenterhooks. The pair unpack exactly where Emily is mentally after the wedding but with both Alfie and Camille off the grid, Gabriel no longer an ideal option with a baby on the way, Emily vows to just pour herself into work which looks to be ramping up as Sylvie turns to her for greater support at her independent agency Agence Grateau.

Meanwhile, she somehow still struggles to peel herself away from Gabriel in totality with him living in the same apartment building and vying for a prestigious Michelin star. It's not long before Emily finds herself helping Gabriel into his apartment - courtesy of a hand burn and a full bag of groceries - with a quiet tension sizzling between them. Their comfort is broken by a snap to reality as Emily is urgently called to the agency and held to task over her viral fame and its damaging consequences - with a potentially unhappy client waiting in the wings.

Emily's track record guarantees she will end up in the thick of what is sure to be another sticky romance but she is determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past posing some interesting questions for the season ahead. If the stage wasn't already perfectly set for bedlam, show star Collins confirmed just that to Tudum, teasing: "The central premise of the show at the beginning was that Emily was this fish out of water in Paris, but that is not the premise of the show by Season 4. The show is called Emily in Paris, and Season 4 is about the evolution of Emily in Paris.”

You can watch the first five minutes of Season 4 here. The first half of the season debuts in full on August 15 with part two scheduled to land a month later on September 12, only on Netflix.