Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1.

The Big Picture Emily and Gabriel are fundamentally incompatible, with different values and outlooks on life.

Gabriel and Camille have a long, complicated history of exploring other romantic opportunities.

Gabriel and Camille share a deep family bond and are better suited for a long-term relationship.

After three seasons of a will-they-won't-they romance story between Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Season 4 of Emily In Paris finally sees the two characters begin a real relationship. The sexual tension between the pair has always been palpable, and their feelings for each other have felt authentic. But now that they’re actually together, it’s clear that they shouldn’t be.

While Emily couldn’t be more different from Gabriel in some very fundamental ways, Camille (Camille Razat) is a much better match for the Emily In Paris heartthrob. At the start of the series, Camille and Gabriel had been a couple from a young age, and for many years. It was good for them both to explore other romantic opportunities before fully settling down together. But now that Gabriel has had a chance to be with Emily and explore that relationship for all it's worth, it’s time for a reality check and a return to exploring his deeper bond with Camille.

Gabriel and Emily Are Fundamentally Incompatible

Emily and Gabriel are from very different cultures, of course, but that’s not the main issue with their relationship. The issue is that Emily has different core values than Gabriel, and the two of them don’t share the same outlook on life. They are fundamentally different people who find themselves attracted to each other for their own personal reasons. In Season 4, Episode 4, “The Grey Area,” Emily uses one of her romantic nights with Gabriel as the basis for a pitch idea for her new client. She describes her relationship dynamic with Gabriel and a rooftop tryst that they’d had, all in the name of “embracing the gray area.” “It’s very unlike her, I might add,” she shyly notes about the pitch’s main character — while really referring to herself.

Emily isn’t truly interested in embracing the “gray area” of a French romance, and her boss Sylvie calls her out on it. “That simple girl that walked in here from Chicago could’ve NEVER conceived that pitch,” Sylvie says to Emily. “I’ve been living in the gray area all my life, but honestly, I didn’t picture you embracing it.” Emily’s good mood slightly shifts as she responds, “I’m trying. I’m really trying.” She becomes awkward and a bit sad-looking as she forces a smile through clenched teeth. She really wants this ideal French romance with her new Parisian boyfriend to work, but at her core, it’s just not really for her.

When Emily first moves to Paris, she finds herself newly single and in one of the most romantic cities in the world. Of course, she is bound to find “love” in some form, being in a romantically vulnerable state post-breakup, and seeing the beauty of Paris in everything and everyone around her. The first handsome man she meets is her neighbor, Gabriel. He acts as a convenient love interest, living right next door, but also showing up at exactly the right time, with the exact right Parisian vibe about him. What Emily sees in Gabriel is not the gorgeous, friendly man that he is — what she sees in him is Paris personified. She loves her life in Paris, and therefore, thinks she also loves Gabriel, as he has been a huge part of it from the start. She's getting her emotions mixed up as she’s swept away by the attention and drama; really, it's Paris that is Emily’s true love match.

Gabriel And Camille Have a Long, Complicated History

The romance between Emily and Gabriel is obviously not one-sided, and Gabriel has his own reasons for his attraction to Emily. When Gabriel first meets Emily, he is in the midst of a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Camille. With Emily, Gabriel sees a chance to explore other romantic opportunities after having been with Camille for so many years. It’s never been uncommon for long-term couples to explore other romances before coming back together for the long haul.

Camille also needs to have this opportunity in her life to see what else is out there for her. Whether or not she intends to, she finds this with her artist girlfriend Sofia (Melia Kreiling). After reuniting with Gabriel, and even throughout her engagement to him, she still harbors feelings for Sofia. When she believes she’s pregnant with Gabriel’s baby, she still tries to make it work with Sofia while maintaining a close familial relationship with Gabriel. This, of course, is not a sustainable dynamic, and hence, her relationship with Sofia falls apart.

Gabriel and Camille Will Always Be Family

After Camille learns the sad news that she’s not actually pregnant, she becomes all too worried about hurting Gabriel in the process of her own grieving. While Camille’s true motives for not immediately telling Gabriel the truth about her pregnancy may be questionable, it’s fair to say that at least a part of it is because she doesn’t want to let him down. In Season 4, Episode 5, “Trompe l’oeil,” Camille seeks the support of her friend, who asks, “How did Gabriel take the news?” Camille cries and responds, “I haven’t told him yet because he was so happy, so excited about this, and has been so supportive. And then, the baby has been keeping us in each other’s lives. I have no idea what’s going to happen now.” When she next sees Gabriel, he is still so excited about the impending arrival of a baby. Camille is more than just not ready; she can’t work up the nerve to tell him the truth.

Throughout her false pregnancy, Gabriel is there for Camille and always refers to her as his family, making it clear that no matter their romantic status, they will remain so. These are powerful words, and they obviously mean a lot to Camille. As her relationship with Sofia comes to an end, it’s clear that she realizes what she emotionally has with Gabriel. After all of their history together, and the common ground they have concerning relationships, culture, interests, and lifestyle, it’s clear that they are actually still very much suited to each other for a long-term relationship. They may have their ups and downs, but family is forever.

After years of sexual tension between Emily and Gabriel, the couple can now finally get it out of their system. Each of them can move on to find a better love match, something with deeper ties than attraction. For Gabriel, the most obvious match for him on Emily in Paris is Camille, with their meaningful history and beautiful, enduring love for each other, come what may.

