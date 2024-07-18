This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get ready for drama as Emily in Paris returns for Season 4 this summer.

New faces like Eugenio Franceschini and Thalia Besson will spice things up, complicating Emily's life personally and professionally.

Emily in Paris Season 4 promises to be full of secrets, challenges, and unexpected twists that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Ready your shades, hats, and other essential summer fashion items as we are set to join a certain Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) on a Roman holiday when Emily in Paris returns for Season 4 this summer. With last season's suspenseful cliffhanger ending, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the next chapter unfolds for Emily and the rest of the gang. Netflix earlier teased what to expect with a release of first-look photos that had Emily's chemistry with Gabriel in full glare. With the release date fast approaching, the streamer has again released an extended look at your favorite characters in brand-new stills that see Emily hard at work at fulfilling her dreams and looking as stylish as ever while at it.

Last time out, we saw a heartbroken Camille (Camille Razat) call off her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after discovering that her would-be husband was harboring hidden feelings for his colleague Emily. Things get more complicated when we learn that she's expecting a child with her now ex-fiance. All the chaos has Emily reeling, but the show must go on and, thankfully, Season 4 will pick right up from where it left things as Emily will be back at work with Gabriel as they aim to earn that coveted Michelin star. But obstacles will be present as "two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of." Season 4 will also examine Emily's dynamic with the hunky English banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) who was forced to break off his relationship with her after learning of the "Gabriel Pact."

Per the official synopsis, Season 4 will also see Emily's boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) "forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups." Also, Mindy (Ashlye Park) will have a dilemma of her own to deal with as she has to find a way to manage insufficient funds while getting the band prepped for Eurovision.

The Gang Welcomes New Members in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4