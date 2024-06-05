The Big Picture Emily in Paris Season 4 split into two parts, with episodes premiering in August and September.

Netflix released first-look images for Season 4, teasing where things are headed for the fashionable ensemble.

Fans can expect to see Emily still torn between Gabriel and Alfie in Season 4.

The last season of Emily in Paris saw Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) end things with Emily after he discovered the "Gabriel Pact" that was in play. The arrangement between Camille (Camille Razat) and Emily stated that neither of them could make a move on Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) due to the intense feelings they both shared for him. However, over time, Camille gradually reintegrated herself into the chef's life, culminating in the tension that defined the end of the series' third season. Yet, considering the turmoil of the past few years, it could now be an opportune moment for Emily and Gabriel to form a stable and healthy relationship. This morning, Netflix released a handful of new images for Season 4, giving fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the show's highly anticipated return.

Emily in Paris Season 4, will be split into two 5-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024. Production on the fourth season was delayed following a health emergency suffered by one of the stars, Ashley Park. Thankfully, the actress was able to return to filming after her bout of tonsilitis that descended into critical sepsis. Collins has hinted that the upcoming season may see Emily journeying to Italy, while she remains anxious about the fate of Gabriel's restaurant and its quest for a Michelin star. Meanwhile, Mindy (Park), is advancing her music career, especially after one of her songs was chosen for the Eurovision music competition. Now, we also know what the official synopsis is for Season 4:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Lily Collins Looks as Fashionable as Ever in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star, who created some of the most iconic generation-defining series, like Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City. The series is executive produced by Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff; co-executive produced by Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy; and produced by its star Lily Collins, as well as Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, and Jake Fuller. In addition to Collins, Laviscount, Bravo, Park, and Razat, Emily in Paris' ensemble includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

The first five episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4, will premiere as Part 1 on August 15, 2024, with Part 2 arriving on Netflix on September 12, 2024.

