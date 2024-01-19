The Big Picture Filming has begun for the fourth season of Emily in Paris, bringing fans closer to the next surprise.

Emily and Gabriel may finally establish a healthy relationship after the drama of previous seasons.

A release date for season 4 hasn't been set yet, but it shouldn't take long for the show to return to television.

Netflix has announced that the fourth season of Emily in Paris has begun filming, with the comedy starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park getting ready for more romance in the City of Love. After going through a production delay due to the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last summer, Emily Cooper is back in front of the camera, continuing her journey after three successful seasons on the streaming platform. A release date for the new episodes of Emily in Paris hasn't been set by Netflix yet, but the fact that the fourth season has begun filming brings fans a step closer to the aspiring marketing executive's next surprise.

The last season of Emily in Paris saw Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) breaking up with Emily because he found out about the "Gabriel pact". The deal established between Camille (Camille Razat) and Emily stated that neither of them could date Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) due to how both of them had intense feelings for him. Nevertheless, Camille slowly worked her way back into the chef's life, setting the stage for the conflict that brought the third season of the series to a close. But it might be time for Emily and Gabriel to finally establish a healthy relationship after the drama that has unfolded over the last few years.

After the release of the third season of Emily in Paris, filming on the new episodes was expected to begin last summer, but production had to be delayed due to the strikes that brought the entire industry to a halt. Since a deal between the guilds and the studios was reached back in November, it was time for Emily to return to what she knows best. The supporting cast of Emily in Paris includes William Abadie, Bruno Goery and Samuel Arnold, with the lead character accompanied by a variety of friends and lovers as she climbs her way through the marketing industry.

When Will 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Premiere?

A release date for the fourth season of Emily in Paris hasn't been set by Netflix yet, but judging how previous seasons took a few months to premiere after filming began, it shouldn't take long for Emily Cooper and her friends to return to television. As previously teased by Lily Collins, the new episodes might take Emily to Italy, with her still worried about finding out if Gabriel's restaurant will receive a Michelin star or not. In the meantime, Mindy (Ashley Park) continues her musical career after one of her songs was selected for the Eurovision music competition.