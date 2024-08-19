Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1.

While the Emily in Paris Season 3 finale left us gobsmacked with a dramatic reveal, the show immediately pivots again at the end of Season 4, Part 1, sending silent shockwaves that reverberate throughout Paris. Camille (Camille Razat) is delivered the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy turning out to be a false positive, rare but possible. Though the idea of a potential baby being ripped from existence is devastating for Camille, it is slightly a relief to viewers as the dramatic, often sultry, and frequently brutal environment of Emily in Paris is not the best place to raise a baby. This sentiment is shared with one of Emily in Paris' cast members with People, who also comments on how a baby could potentially become an obstacle in the narratives of the show — something a newborn should really never be.

Lucas Bravo Felt "a Sense of Relief" About Camille's Pregnancy in 'Emily in Paris'

Emily of Paris shows Camille shaking in grief from the reeling news, yet she refrains from informing Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) about it, who recently lost the potential of a Michelin star for his restaurant and was clinging to the idea of having an amazing girlfriend and fatherhood. While Gabriel's reaction to the news, when he does find out, will likely be along the lines of disappointment and grief, Bravo tells People that he felt "a sense of relief" when reading the script:

"I felt like that pregnancy, it was a promise of more chaos or more drama and a new obstacle, which is sad because a baby should never be that," he explains. "Since Gabriel has been in love with Emily (Lily Collins) since the moment he opened that door, I felt like that pregnancy was getting in the way of that... there was a sense of relief, but it is not going to feel that way." Ultimately, Bravo felt that the pregnancy "closed the door to a lot of things," and as such, now that it has been rescinded, more potential storylines would be allowed to unfold.

The Promise of Pregnancy Impacts Gabriel and Emily's Relationship

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In terms of Gabriel's character and his relationships, the pregnancy announcement did create many intriguing stories that otherwise would not have been delivered with the same dramatization. This includes Gabriel and Camille's hastily arranged wedding, giving us the ultimate fallout at the altar that irrevocably impacts two of the show's major relationships. It also paved the way for Season 2's drama to trickle back into the series, where Emily is torn between Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As such, we finally see Emily put aside her people-pleasing indecisiveness and properly choose between the two, finally closing the uncertainty of the drawn-out love triangle for good.

However, its continued existence began creating convoluted relationships like never before. As Camille reconnects with Sofia (Melia Krieling), Gabriel still feels a sense of loyalty and commitment to the mother of his child, so he allows the couple to move into his cramped apartment. It creates a strange "quadrouple" sort of situation between Emily/Gabriel/Camille/Sofia. It also gives us the strange double date between them that taps into Gabriel and Camille's long history together, creating insecurities in their respective partnerships that ultimately cause the rift between Sofia and Camille. Even when Sofia leaves, the awkward "throuple" hug between Gabriel, Camille, and Emily in the finale still spells out messiness. As far as Emily in Paris drama goes, this situation still reaches new heights of bizarre.

With the idea of the pregnancy still alive, it will be intriguing to see how the throuple story plays out, but at least now we know there will be a definite end. Having an actual baby thrown into the storyline would permanently detract from Gabriel's and Emily's romance. The two are finally, officially together, with no secret affairs threatening to break them apart. It is rewarding to get an unbarred dose of their romance, even if right now it is temporarily being affected by the pregnancy. At least we have hope that their relationship will finally be given the limelight, allowing the show to dissect their romance without any external factors influencing it — eventually.

Camille's Characterization Was Overshadowed By Her Pregnancy

Close

Pregnancy and motherhood may have also stunted Camille's characterization, making her vulnerable to potentially being defined by her child, which sometimes tends to happen with female characters who become mothers. While there is no guarantee that Emily in Paris would fall into the same trap, at least we know for certain that Camille's storylines will center around her and not necessarily her motherhood. This is especially important due to the evolving conflict that has arisen in her subplots: her identity crisis.

Sofia's presence in the show incited interesting lines from Camille, one in particular being that she cannot leave Paris since her entire life is here. Camille's identity is highly interwoven with Paris, including her artistic inspirations, her family's Parisian wine company, and Gabriel. However, with her gallery in Milan doing well in Season 3, her family's company thriving under Agence Grateau's care and Gabriel now officially with Emily, there really isn't any reason for Camille to follow Sofia to Greece. While they did break up, their teary "I love you"s indicate the potential for the couple's reunion.

When Camille goes missing at the start of Season 4, only to be found in Giverny Gardens, a place she feels most inspired, it reveals that at her crux she is an artist. It is also the location where she speaks to Emily and finally takes accountability for her role in the Gabriel-Emily-Camille drama. Her inability to let go of the pregnancy and, indirectly, Gabriel also implies how much soul-searching she needs to do. As such, the false pregnancy conceit becomes the perfect way for Camille to begin unraveling her identity and its ties to Paris, and maybe reconnect with her inner artist. Camille has been such a compelling female character alongside the podium Emily in Paris boasts, and it would've been a shame to see her storyline become diluted by caring for a baby. As such, making it that the pregnancy never actually happened allows for Emily in Paris' stories to be told in a less muddled way.

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S. Part 2 will premiere on September 12.

