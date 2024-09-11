Emily in Paris Season 4 returns this year in two parts, with Part 1 already released and Part 2 premiering on September 12th. Lily Collin's titular character faces some serious developments in her Parisian adventure, especially as one of the show's long-running love triangles comes to a close, and another becomes even more convoluted. However, it is the storylines around her that really shine this season, as the outrageous and stylish Netflix show deals with some more serious themes. From false pregnancies to sexual harassment, before we jump into Part 2 of this scandalous season, let's quickly revisit the drama of Part 1.

Emily Chooses Between Gabriel and Alfie in Season 4 Part 1

The tense love triangle between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) comes to an end during the masquerade ball in Season 4, Part 1. After the wedding mishap of the Season 3 finale, all three characters find themselves single again, and during this event, both Gabriel and Alfie confess their feelings to Emily. Our beloved marketing and social media expert's people-pleasing behavior has found her in impossible scenarios where she somehow always manages to avoid making a decisive decision. This is the first time that Emily actually chooses a side, and is whisked away into Gabriel's arms.

Alfie discovers this fact only after kissing a masked stranger who is wearing the same outfit as Emily, only to realize his mistake and witness Emily running off into the night with Gabriel. Interestingly, this is the last time we see Alfie on-screen, and there is clearly unresolved tension between him and Emily. Part 2 may see the two finally confront each other about Emily's decision and hopefully bring Alfie some closure.

On the other hand, Emily in Paris' longest triangle between Emily, Gabriel and Camille (Camille Razat) becomes even more convoluted than we thought could be possible. During Season 4, Camille reunites with her Greek lover, Sofia (Melia Krieling), but they eventually break up because both are at different stages of their lives, with Camille's focus shifting onto building a family after announcing her pregnancy. Gabriel is the father of Camille's child, and is ecstatic about the prospect of a baby. As such, the two are still as close as ever despite being in different relationships. With Camille and Sofia breaking up, however, a strange situation arises between the original love triangle members.

Camille and Gabriel Struggle With Disappointment in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Throughout Part 1, Gabriel has been focused on achieving a Michelin star, an opportunity that seems more within his grasp than ever after learning that Luc's (Bruno Gouery) girlfriend is a star inspector. With Emily's support, he goes on a whirlwind and rigorous journey of refining his restaurant, now named L'Esprit de Gigi, as the ownership was transferred to him. However, Luc's girlfriend had been using her status to coerce the restaurant staff into comping her meals, and after one particular incident, a real Michelin star food critic exposed her as a fraud. She was fired a year ago and is no longer an inspector. As such, Gabriel's dreams have now been delayed, though his bizarre reaction to the news is to throw a party, so Part 2 may see Gabriel wrangle with his true feelings about the revelation.

Meanwhile, Camille is also in denial about some disappointing news she has just received, though in a more deceptive way. In Part 1's finale, Camille experiences some spotting, and after a doctor's visit, she finds out that she was never pregnant. Her later period may have been due to stress, and the pregnancy test results were a rare false positive. However, during the party, Gabriel expresses his joy about owning his now stress-free restaurant, dating Emily, and becoming a father. Unable to give him more bad news, Camille refuses champagne, clearly choosing to feign her continued pregnancy. We are yet to see if she really is just trying to spare Gabriel's feelings or if she is using this opportunity to remain close to him, especially since her relationship with Sofia partly ended due to her reluctance to leave Paris.

'Emily in Paris' Sees Sylvie Confront Her Past

One of Emily in Paris' most powerful and chic characters, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) finds herself reminiscing about her past, namely her experience working as an assistant in JVMA. This comes around when she meets Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny) after JVMA buys and loses Agence Grateau's first client, Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet). The head of the luxury conglomerate used to sexually harass his younger employees, including Sylvie, and after she hears that he was still doing so, she agrees to be interviewed in an exposé by a journalist that had been pestering her.

Part 1 also sees Sylvie dealing with the fallout of this, as Agence Grateau steadily loses clients who are hesitant to be associated with the now publicized marketing firm, and Louis pulls out as an investor from Sylvie's husband's, Laurent's (Arnaud Binard), company. With Emily's help, Sylvie manages to resolve the issues threatening Laurent's company, but Agence Grateau is still recovering. Luckily, Julien (Samuel Arnold) returns to Sylvie's side after his brief employment at JVMA, and the original team is reunited to bolster the firm's reputation in Part 2.

Mindy and Her Band Prepare for Eurovision in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily's best friend Mindy (Ashley Parks) is also facing drama, as Emily in Paris Season 4 kicks off with her band being invited to Eurovision only to realize they have to fund the theatrical aspects of their performance. Mindy doesn't want to enlist the help of her boyfriend, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), son of Louis, but after an argument, she sells off one of the extravagant outfits he gifts her and manages to rack up some money for Eurovision. Part 2 should also see the band making further preparations for their Eurovision performance.

Mindy's relationship with Nicolas was also affected by the sexual harassment accusations, as Mindy urges Nicolas to stay on the right side of history. After some back-and-forth, Nicolas decides to confront the board about his father's reputation, and they agree to ask him to step down, leaving Nicolas at the helm of JVMA. While this patches up their relationship, a particularly swoon-worthy duet from Mindy and ex-flame Benoit (Kevin Dias) stirs up enough palpable chemistry that it could become a threat to Mindy's bond with Nicolas. It seems that Part 1 has brought about more drama in the stories adjacent to Emily in Paris' main character, but if we have learned anything from the show's four seasons, it is that Emily will undoubtedly find a way into her own mess in Part 2.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. alongside Seasons 1-3. Part 2 will premiere on September 12.

