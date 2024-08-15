The Big Picture Emily in Paris' titular character is more self-aware in Season 4, exploring her need for control and vulnerability.

Sylvie shines in Season 4, facing realistic and thought-provoking internal conflicts.

Mindy's potential struggles are hinted at but underdeveloped, missing out on showcasing Ashley Park's talent fully.

The focus on whether a TV show or film, an inherently make-believe medium, is true to life, has become an upfront discussion, regularly overshadowing the content of the product itself. How could Carrie Bradshaw afford those designer clothes? How could Rachel and Monica have that big apartment? Finding itself in a similar position is the Netflix original series Emily in Paris, which has often been analyzed through this same over-critical lens. Starring Lily Collins in the titular role, the colorful, fantastical show continually retains its spot as one of the platform’s most popular titles, and Season 4's first five episodes are a wonderful reminder of why.

The show follows Emily Cooper, an American in Paris who is a savant in marketing through the use of interpersonal relationships and social media. Created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star, the series is a stunning, fashionable ride through the streets of Paris with a bubbly, impeccably dressed young woman who always knows just how to save the day. Her powerhouse boss, Sylvie (Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu) keeps her in check, while her best friend Mindy (the always enjoyable Ashley Park) offers her unwavering support in whatever chaos Emily has gotten herself into. Between Emily's fabulous job, supportive friends, and her ability to catch the eye of a handsome suitor, Emily in Paris is an extended edition of a romantic comedy that we all want to be the star of.

Sylvie Is a Standout in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily's boss Sylvie (Beaulieu) continues to steal the show in Season 4, and is the kind of character we need to see more of in mainstream television. A mature, career-driven business owner in her sixties, Sylvie is allowed to dress, act, and date in a way that is usually reserved for younger actresses. She lives life on her own terms, not conforming to anyone’s ideas of who she is supposed to be based on her age, gender, or otherwise. The decision to have her speak French in the majority of her scenes is another subtle yet powerful move by the writers that makes Sylvie feel like a fully fleshed-out character who existed long before Emily Cooper strutted into her life. It's rare to have the most enviable individual in a series like Emily in Paris being one of the older characters in the cast, but Sylvie is the icon we all aspire to.

Season 4 has Sylvie facing an unpleasant element of her past that both the series' writers and Beaulieu take the time to portray realistically. When asked to speak out about the harassment of a previous employer, Sylvie seriously considers her decision. While talking about her past to help others might seem obvious to the audience, the character's internal battle is very true to life. Sylvie has worked hard for her career, and with the media able to negatively twist anyone's words, her initial avoidance of the topic is understandable. More than that, the clear internal conflict we see in Beaulieu's performance lets us in on the trauma of the events even without her going into detail. It's a thought-provoking, necessary addition to the story that, unlike many of the issues that pop up in the series, isn't solved in thirty minutes.

A More Considerate Lead Blossoms in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Season 4 Part 1 also introduces a deeper humanization of Emily's character. As the turmoil of balancing personal relationships swirls around her, Emily uncovers the hard truth that she is unable to live peacefully within the "gray areas" of life, and that needing some semblance of control is simply who she is. This moment of vulnerability by Emily is another departure from the "cool girl" leading lady that we often see on our screens who effortlessly allows life to happen around her, not trying too hard at work or in romantic relationships yet still succeeding at everything. Having a show where the main character works just as hard maintaining her career as she does her friendships, all while admitting she isn't great at going with the flow, is just as significant as Sylvie breaking the mold of the traditional female co-star.

In several moments of these five episodes, Emily gets real with herself, ultimately coming to the conclusion that having order and a steady rhythm to her life is what she needs in order to feel safe. It’s relatable in its vulnerability and accountability, and it sheds light on the reasons why she might have previously rubbed some the wrong way. This moment of exhale for both Emily and the viewer allows us to better understand her character and some of the choices she's made in the past.

Ashley Park’s Mindy Should Be Allowed To Struggle in 'Emily in Paris'

Season 4 shows Ashley Park marvelously filling the role of Emily’s best friend, Mindy, with her comedic acting skills on full display. However, the show's producers seem to want to leave it at that, even though Park is a multi-faceted talent, whose dramatic skills have been demonstrated in her previous roles in shows like Beef and Only Murders in the Building. While Emily in Paris toys with the idea of letting Mindy struggle, Season 4 continues to keep Mindy on a metaphorical life raft, putting her in deep waters but never allowing her to truly struggle for more than a few moments.

However, Part 1 debuts a single, makeup-free, teary-eyed moment from Mindy, and it's the most intriguing scene involving her character in all five episodes. Letting Park exercise the full depth of her acting skills would not only make Mindy a more well-rounded character, but would also allow the audience to become further invested in her story. The series should trust Mindy, as well as Park’s talents, to tackle more hurdles throughout her character's personal growth.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Shows the Series' Evolution

Part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4 has managed to meld together the Emily we've known for years with a refreshed, more mindful version. Fans of the series will delight in these first five episodes — not just for the new twists and turns of the plot, the developing romantic storylines, and the fashion, but because of the show's ability to make its viewers feel like a part of the magic of Paris.

Part 1 also displays more self-awareness than in seasons past, with characters having honest conversations both with themselves and each other, holding a mirror up to many of the interpersonal dynamics that, up until now, had been quietly at play in the background. Sylvie continues to inspire, Emily comes to better understand herself and her quirks, and we witness laugh-out-loud, touching performances by the entire cast. The main characters express their concern, disappointment, and desire to change, ultimately demonstrating that the show's writers are, in fact, listening to the feedback from their devoted audience. In all areas of film and television, we are watching for the fantasy, and the first five episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 are an imaginative, dazzling escape.

Emily in Paris 7 10 Emily in Paris becomes a refreshing, more self-aware version of itself in Season 4, with the first five episodes providing a welcome escape. Pros Emily herself is more self-aware than in seasons past.

Sylvie is a stand-out who becomes even more compelling in Season 4.

Season 4 introduces more emotional arcs for its main characters. Cons The character of Mindy isn't trusted to handle big obstacles, with storylines resolved too quickly.

Emily in Paris Season 4 premieres with its first five episodes on August 15, exclusively on Netflix, with Part 2 slated to release on September 12.

