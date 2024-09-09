When the City of Love fails you, why not hit the Eternal City instead? That's what Emily is set to do in the pursuit of adventure in the upcoming second half of Emily in Paris Season 4—with an all-new look to go with it. In a new Instagram post featuring Rome's famous Colosseum as the backdrop, the cast of the hit Netflix drama tease fresh looks for their arrival in the European city.

First up is Emily herself, Lily Collins, who strikes a stunning figure in a sleek all-black figure with a catwalk-worthy bob to go with it. Whilst Emily doesn't actually have a bob in the upcoming season, it is definitely a nod to Emily's more refined style in Part 2 with slick looks and chic outfits the new norm, a subtle departure from her hyper-vibrant aesthetic. Meanwhile, her on-screen beau Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) sports magazine-esque long locks and rough facial hair, a departure from Gabriel's more clean look. As for Emily's bestie Mindy (Ashley Park), she is the picture of high-fashion and class as she poses in a stunning ruffle red gown, which is particularly appropriate as Mindy is seen hitting the stage in full glam in part two.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Shocked With the Reveal That Camille Isn't Pregnant With Gabriel's Baby After All

Season 4, Par 2 sees Emily fleeing the chaos of her life in Paris with her relationship with Gabriel desperately being hijacked by Camille, who he believes to be carrying his baby. However, Season 4, Part 2 revealed Camille is not actually pregnant and was instead mistaken by a false positive test, although, this is not something Camille wishes to share with anyone after suddenly developing a renewed desire for Gabriel—who is clueless to the news. Meanwhile, as much as Emily tries to move past the pregnancy and engulf herself in the flames of love, she is met with countless blockers, such as Camille going out with Gabriel for dinners or keeping him busy with baby-related business. Quietly heartbroken, Emily attempts to raise the issue with Gabriel who only kicks back about Camille being the mother of his child, which Emily concludes will leave her in second place every time.

To add a little more gasoline to the fire, Sylvie has employed a new American employee Genevieve (Thalia Besson) who may have her eyes on Emily's life - both personally and professionally. This is only cemented when Emily witnesses Gabriel and Genevieve giggling over a meal at his restaurant leaving her more confused than where she started, which seems practically impossible. The relentless back and forth pushes Emily to hop on a plane to Italy to swap the escargot for carbohydrates galore as she indulges in mixing a little business and pleasure with a new handsome potential client for Sylvie. Her absence raises alarms and prompts pretty much everyone to follow—disrupting her much-needed peace and budding romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

Close

If one thing is clear, part two promises even more firey romance, a Prada-tote of chaos and a sprinkle of jealousy for good measure. The question really is, will Gabriel find out about Camille in time to salvage his relationship with Emily or will she be long gone with a life in Rome on the cards?

Emily in Paris Season 2, Part 4 hits Netflix on September 12. You can watch the first half in the meantime.

Watch on Netflix