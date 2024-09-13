Emily in Paris Season 4 wraps up with an explosive ending that we certainly did not see coming, and as per usual, leaves us with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that will play in the back of our minds until the next season comes around. Part 2 of this season immediately hit us with multiple twists and turns as Emily's (Lily Collins) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) newfound relationship disintegrates as abruptly as it started (albeit in an icier terrain). Trouble flourishes in all of this season's relationships but new ones also bloom in the chaos, especially as the location shifts from the stylish streets of Paris to the stunning architecture of Rome.

Mindy Saves Her Singing Career in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

image via netflix

With Eurovision on the horizon, Mindy (Ashley Parks) searches for new ways to earn the money the band needs for their performance, and lands on Crazy Horse — a topless cabaret. However, her boyfriend, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), is in the midst of a succession war with his brother, as they both try and gain control of their father's luxury conglomerate, JVMA. As such, his public image becomes paramount to Nicolas, and having a partner who leads a half-nude cabaret was not good news for his conservative business circles.

While they barely survive this hiccup, it is a photo shoot that ends up becoming the downfall of their relationship. In order to market their band for Eurovision, Mindy and Benoit (Kevin Dias) harness their tantalizing chemistry for the camera, which is splashed all over the tabloids. In response, Nicolas asks Mindy to drop out of Eurovision so he can keep up appearances. Disgusted by his similarity to her condescending and unsupportive father, Mindy storms out of the conversation and the relationship.

Unfortunately, Nicolas gets his own petty revenge by commercially releasing the song the band was preparing for Eurovison, leading to their heartbreaking disqualification. In one fell swoop, Mindy loses her romance and her career and, naturally escapes to Rome with Emily. Strolling down the streets lined with mesmerizing architecture, Mindy becomes inspired by the "beautiful ruins" and impulsively performs a song that captivates passerbys. When an onlooker's posted video of her goes viral, she is invited to be a judge in a singing competition in Shanghai, and thus, Mindy finds redemption in her career, even if her love life is in shambles.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Sees Sylvie Prioritizing Her Career

Image via Netflix.

When Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) husband, Laurent (Arnaud Binard), flies off for a business trip and leaves his daughter, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), behind, cracks begin showing in their marriage in Emily in Paris. During a shopping trip, she finds out that Laurent had been staying at Genevieve's mother's house and assumed they had re-kindled the relationship. Getting revenge, she makes out with a stranger at Laurent's club, ensuring that he will find out about it, and then when she flies off to Rome as well, she reignites a spark with an old friend. After Genevieve had mentioned their open relationship, Sylvie was determined to test the boundaries of it.

But what catches Sylvie unawares is her newfound love and joy in her work, almost letting it envelop her life as much as it does Emily's. When she discovers that Emily is visiting Rome to see Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who works at a fashion house with luxury wool and is considering selling the company to JVMA, Sylvie jumps onto a plane to Rome without a second thought. When she finds out they have a meeting with Marcello and her mother, she leaves the bed of a lover and immediately begins preparations. While she does come to regret disrupting the bond between Emily and Marcello by mixing business with pleasure, Sylvie begins to relish landing a client and working in general, even if she is exhausted from running Agence Grateau.

Gabriel Is Getting a Michelin Star in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Image via Netflix.

After Emily and Gabriel's relationship turns awry, Gabriel finds out that he isn't going to be a father after all. While Camille (Camille Razat) decides she wants to adopt a child because she figured out that she wants to be a mother, Gabriel confronts the compounding feeling of loss as the Michelin star, Emily, and his potential baby all fall away. Genevieve, unexpectedly, helps him through the grieving process and even shares a momentary kiss with him during her housewarming party. Eerily enough, it seems like Genevieve wants to take over Emily's life, as once she starts working at Agence Grateau after a guilty Sylvie hired her, she pitches ideas in a uniquely Emily way, "warms" her desk, and hits on her ex-boyfriend.

Despite this strange behavior, Genevieve gets a call from a verified Michelin star food inspector and informs Gabriel that he is being awarded a star — for real this time. Initially touched by disbelief, Gabriel is over the moon and throws a celebratory party that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Antoine (William Abadie) attend. It is also here that Gabriel gently but firmly rejects Genevieve and interestingly bemoans that Emily isn't with him to celebrate the good news.

Season 4 Part 2 Ends With Emily Leaving Paris for Rome

Close

Meanwhile, Emily does something completely and refreshingly out of character — she de-prioritizes work and embarks on a lovefest in Rome. We witness surreal montages of her basking in the sunlight and serenity of the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain alongside her new beau, Marcello. However, there is trouble in paradise as Sylvie interrupts and tries to pin down a meeting with Marcello, completely against Emily's wishes. Marcello accuses Emily of using him and storms off, leaving her flummoxed and disappointed that her uncharacteristic moment didn't pan out. She temporarily gets back in his good graces by showing up at his hometown and declaring her commitment to him, leading to another warm-hearted montage. As she learns more about his company, his intentions towards its growth and his mother's philosophy, the marketing Emily steps in and proposes a business meeting against her better judgment.

This leads to another fallout, but she does score a meeting — as she aptly describes: "lucky in work, unlucky in love." Emily, Sylvie, Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Julien (Samuel Arnold) manage to woo the family into giving them a six-month trial by appealing to their company's ideology, and thus, they have a party to celebrate. With their budding relationship still on the rocks, Emily is shocked when Marcello arrives at the rooftop celebration with an open heart and open arms, leading to a heartfelt and swoony reconciliation. With all this success, and likely because Sylvie felt guilty about meddling in Emily's romance, Sylvie decides to give the responsibility of running Agence Grateau's Rome office to Emily. And she accepts, guess Season 5 will be "Emily in Rome."

Meanwhile, in Paris, Gabriel finds out that Emily is moving to Rome and faces an unanticipated heartache. Alfie, who now apparently has his own girlfriend, encourages him to follow his heart, not his head, since Emily is the greatest girl who got away. His resolve is cemented when he receives a voicemail from Emily, who made an effort to congratulate him in French — it turns out they can communicate after all. As such, we see the side-by-side scenes of Gabriel deciding to find Emily in Rome while she frolics away into her future with Marcello on her arm... Season 5 cannot get here soon enough.

Emily in Paris is available to watch now on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX