Get your ugly festive sweaters ready and light the fire, the sleigh bells are ringing in the long-awaited second half of Emily in Paris Season 4. In classic Netflix style, the streaming giant couldn't resist adding a little fuel to the fire by teasing audiences with the first five minutes of the upcoming installment.

In the opening episode, the perfect holiday backdrop is set with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) officially closing for the holidays as she thanks her devoted team whilst vowing that she will not be answering any emails during her break. Meanwhile, Emily (Lily Collins) affirms her plans to go home to Chicago for a big Cooper Christmas complete with all the unaesthetic trimmings and an overflowing suitcase to indulge in the holiday spirit.

Emily and Gabriel Are Set to Spend Christmas Apart in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2

Much to her disappointment, her holiday plans do not include her French beau Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) as he is unable to leave his restaurant unattended leaving him with his default plan of spending Christmas with his ex-girlfriend Camille's (Camille Razat) family as he does every year. Clearly uncomfortable, Gabriel questions if Emily is sure about letting him go to which she affirms "You're having a baby, they're a part of your life." However, Gabriel is quick to correct her by clarifying, "our lives." This feels like a precursor to the heartbreak that is guaranteed to follow as a result of Emily always being second place to Camille - who was revealed to not actually be pregnant at all at the end of part one. In fact, she has been aware for a while but hasn't told Gabriel as she is suddenly on a mission to get him back, despite previously claiming to be in love with Greek artist Sofia earlier in the season.

That being said, Emily is not the only one spending Christmas apart from her other half with her bestie Mindy (Ashley Park) away from Nico. Instead, she declares that she is opting to host her celebrations with orphans alongside her ex-boyfriend and bandmate Benoit which promises a messy holiday season given their undeniable chemistry and raunchy performance in part one.

This season is set to see all of the drama hit a fever pitch as Emily tires of being second place to Camille and takes a much-needed trip to Rome where she allows herself to be wooed by Marcello while simultaneously trying to woo him as a client for Sylvie. This is all while, of course, Gabriel is blissfully unaware he is being played by Camille, who is slowly chipping away at his love affair with Emily.

You can watch the first five minutes of Emily in Paris season four, part two here. The season drops in full on September 12.

