After a wildly emotional Season 4 Part 1 finale, all of our questions will soon be answered as Emily in Paris returns to Netflix on September 12. Thankfully, fans haven’t needed to wait very long between the two installments, which is great considering the finale of Part 1 finally made Lily Collins’ (The Blind Side) titular American choose between her two loves - Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Yes, the drama was flowing heavily at Antoine’s (William Abadie) Heartbreak masquerade ball, and we can expect that cup to fully overflow into the second part of the fourth season. Today, we’ve got a first look at the drama, fashion, and romance to come as a fresh batch of photos teases the next set of episodes.

When it comes down to it, one of the first things that drew viewers into the now uber-popular Netflix series were the looks. In the first season, audiences were introduced to Emily, who travels from America abroad to Paris for her job. Of course, she needs to keep up with the same dedication to fashion that the French city is known for, so you know the costuming team working behind-the-scenes on Emily in Paris are giving it their all. A handful of these first-look images capture the vibrant colors and designs that not just Emily will be seen in during Season 4’s second chapter but also other characters like Ashley Park’s (Joy Ride) Mindy.

A few other shots showcase the men of Emily in Paris, with one picture painting Abadie’s Antoine in a gorgeous pink suit jacket while Laviscount’s Alfie flashes a semi-smile next to him in a burnt orange button-up. Emily is catching some questioning glances from Julian (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) at an elegant lunch out, while Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) strikes a pose in a white blouse. And, now that they’re officially together, Emily and Gabriel can be spotted seated side by side at an ice-skating rink.

What To Expect From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2