After two years since Season 3 came out, Emily in Paris is back with new episodes that will follow the main character in the middle of a love triangle and trying to fix problems she has caused with the marketing firm she works for, Agence Grateau. Emily (Lily Collins) is no longer in a relationship, so her search for love will eventually bring her back to the charming French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her handsome British ex Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). With two men falling at her feet, the protagonist will finally have to make a decision about who she wants to be with.

In addition to her love life, viewers will also see the character exploring new European destinations after being in Paris for what feels like forever. Not only is she ready to embark on new adventures and see what is in store for her outside the city of crêpes and baguettes, Emily is also hoping to focus on herself and who she wants to be. After all, the protagonist has been busy with content creation for her ever-growing social media page and has been handling multiple marketing campaigns with little to no space for a much-needed break.

The time has now come for the series' first episodes to arrive on streaming and, in order to know when and where to watch them, here is a handy guide with all the information you need before binging.

When Is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 Coming Out?

The Parisian glitz and glam returns to Netflix with Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1, which will premiered on the platform on August 15, 2024. Although the series had consistently put out new episodes every year since its release in 2020, it took a little longer to shoot the latest season given the writers and actors' strike in 2023. Gladly, once the strike was over, the cast and crew went back to work and had everything ready for the summer of 2024. Now, fans of the show will finally catch a glimpse at what happened to Emily after the eventful Season 3 finale, when Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel's wedding got called off. Part 2 of Season 4 will drop one month later, September 12, 2024.

Is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 Streaming Online?

Yes, the series' new season will be available to stream via Netflix. Season 4 has been divided off, which is a release strategy that the streaming platform has recently used to retain viewership of its most popular titles for a longer period. For instance, Bridgerton Season 3 was also divided into two batches of episodes that dropped a few weeks apart from each other. The same is happening with the release of Cobra Kai's final season, which has been divided into three parts. The first few episodes came out in mid-July, while half of the remaining episodes will come out in November and the other half sometime in 2025.

Can You Watch 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, there isn't anywhere else that you can watch Emily in Paris if not through Netflix or the advance screening. The Lily Collins-led series is a Netflix original after all, and it has been one of the platform's most beloved titles ever since it came out. In fact, after Season 2's release, the series was renewed for a third and fourth season right away. Season 3 landed at number 1 on Netflix's top 10 list in 93 countries upon its release, so Season 4 is expected to get similar results. If you aren't subscribed to Netflix yet, below is the breakdown of each plan that the streaming platform offers and what is featured in each of them.

Watch the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Trailer

The official trailer for Season 4 premiered on July 22, and it has Emily single and ready to mingle. After she and Alfie broke up in the Season 3 finale, the social media marketing agent is back in the dating pool. According to her conversation with Mindy (Ashley Park), the character forgot what it was like not to date someone, and the options are endless in a city like Paris. However, the protagonist doesn't necessarily discard the possibility of being with Gabriel (who is now single too) or rekindling her relationship with Alfie.

As the trailer alludes to, Emily will reconnect with her two love interests and try to separate business from pleasure, since her personal life has been affecting Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and the rest of the team. She is also ready to explore other European destinations that aren't the city of love. At the end of the clip, Emily is dressed in a stunning black and white gown with Gabriel and Alfie standing in opposite corners of a party room, and she seems to be looking at one of them intently. Soon enough, viewers will know which of the two has a place in Emily's heart.

What Is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 About?

Here is the official synopsis for Season 4, provided by Netflix:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling. (Wouldn’t you be?) Emily has strong feelings for two men, but Gabriel is on the verge of becoming a father, and ex-boyfriend Alfie’s (Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Unfortunately, Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together toward a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

What Is the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Episode Schedule?

As previously mentioned, the latest season of Emily in Paris will be divided into two parts. The first batch of episodes will arrive on Netflix in August, while the second batch will premiere on the streaming service in September. Below is the complete schedule for when you can stream the entire season.