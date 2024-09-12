When we last left Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), it seemed things might finally be settled for her in her romantic life with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), her personal relationship with Camille (Camille Razat), and her professional life with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). But, as any fan of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris knows, things are never set in stone for the titular character, as she always finds a way to erase the playbook every time it's been finalized. Season 4, which has been released in two parts by the streamer, had a strong start, with each of the series' characters moving forward in every aspect of their lives, seemingly reaching many of their long-awaited goals. However, Part 2 seems to have suffered a bit of memory loss, forgetting the motivations and advancements that were made in Part 1, a disappointment for those who were excited to see their favorites moving in the right direction.

Created by Sex and the City's Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows a young woman named Emily who moves to Paris for a marketing job. Emily lives with her best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), an aspiring singer, and has an on-again, off-again relationship with handsome chef Gabriel. Throughout the series' four seasons, Emily has continually proven herself as an employee to her accomplished boss, Sylvie, but never seems to be able to stay out of trouble when it comes to friendships and love. The end of Season 4 Part 1 saw Emily finally on solid ground with Gabriel, whose ex-girlfriend Camille had just learned that the baby she thought she was having with Gabriel was actually a false positive. Mindy was getting ready to perform at Eurovision while balancing an image-conscious boyfriend afraid of his family's impression of her. While Emily in Paris continues to be the vibrant, fashionable world any rom-com fan would want to be a part of, Part 2 of Season 4 has few grounding presences within.

Sylvie and Mindy Bring Sensibility to 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2

Emily’s boss Sylvie, played brilliantly by Leroy-Beaulieu, continues to be the backbone of Emily in Paris. From her unwavering voice to her composed presence, Sylvie is the opposite of most other characters on the show, and it is crucial to the series' success that she remains so. Without Sylvie, it would be easy to feel like the meal that is Emily in Paris contains too much sugar and not enough protein. Part 2 of Season 4 holds new romantic moments for Sylvie, but unlike other characters, she knows her limits and what it is she's looking for. We never have to worry when an unhealthy person or situation enters Sylvie's life, as we can trust she'll make the best decision no matter what is thrown at her, and that is sacred in a show with so many ever-moving parts.

In addition to Sylvie, Emily's best friend and roommate Mindy (Park) is finally allowed to struggle in Part 2, with both her career and love life resting in a rarely visited gray area. Mindy, whose ambitions have always been to make it as a singer without her father's wealth or connections, spends several episodes in uncertainty, making a rare appearance in a sweatshirt and not in one of her usual flawless outfits. In addition, the moments where the writers allow Park to demonstrate her gorgeous singing talents present another opportunity for a grounded, decelerated moment that dissipates the usual swirling chaos of the plot. Together, Sylvie and Mindy create a beautiful combination of strong, self-assured women that makes viewers want to watch their stories unfold.

'Emily in Paris' Needs to Decide Where To Land

Emily in Paris constantly shuffles its cards, with Emily's camera-shaped phone case taking the prize for the most consistent element of the show. Season 4 continues to present evidence that the series will never have its Central Perk from Friends, its Luke's from Gilmore Girls, or its Carrie Bradshaw voiceover that bookends each episode of Sex and the City. While this lack of uniformity may be an attempt to keep audiences interested, the never-ending swapping of romantic interests, friends, and loyalties means there is never a space of familiarity that allows the audience a place to rest, with even the series' biggest fans often posting tweets and memes about their lack of memory of what happened in previous episodes. While this unpredictability is a quirk that may seem fun for a while, it doesn't make for a series that people revisit for comfort, nor the kind that will assure its audience that any of the fascinating plot developments at the end of Season 4 are going to be there if we get to see a Season 5.

An example of this confusion comes through Camille’s Part 2 storyline, which seems to have completely forgotten about the emotional break-up she experienced with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), a woman Camille loved and planned to co-parent her baby with. Camille's lack of recognition of these events and her reignited obsession with Gabriel is an off-putting start, to say nothing of the additional stress of the show never being able to decide if Camille should be friend or foe to Emily. The result is a feeling of uncertainty whenever Camille appears on-screen, as she seems to have a new personality with each new slate of episodes.

While continually creating new knots in characters' lives once the last one has been undone works well in a soap opera or medical drama, a thread of cohesion throughout Emily in Paris would allow viewers to recognize the pieces of the show that work well, of which there are many. Sylvia's PR firm is excellent, the events they pull off are dazzling, and Emily is truly skilled at her job. However, these successful elements of the show are lost when almost every character seems to be acting unlike themselves, if only because we don't have a firm grasp of who they really are. No matter what the producers decide if and when the series continues, viewers often return to sitcoms more for the comfort of familiarity than they do for new drama that upends everything they thought they knew.

A Stunning Ending Makes 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 Worth the Watch

While many of the new members of Emily's inner circle often come with their fair share of unnecessary drama, the introduction of Marcello, played by Eugenio Franchesini, is a surprisingly delightful addition that adds another sensible character to the show. An unexpected love interest for Emily, Marcello is a put-together, level-headed individual who has nothing to do with the melodrama he unknowingly kicks up in his meet-cute with the marketing executive. His no-nonsense outlook on life makes him a refreshing inclusion that might actually be good for Emily, who could use some stability in her life.

The excellent Part 2 finale, combined with Marcello's presence and Mindy's growth, rescues the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 from itself. The smart writing, as well as strong directorial and acting choices, make the finale feel like another series completely, further highlighting the need for the right kind of change in Emily's life. A major twist of fate for Emily could take the show in a whole new direction, and one can only hope that this plot point won't be forgotten in a likely Season 5. While it may be naive to expect that a series that so often abandons its most compelling storylines will pick up where its potentially show-altering finale ended, continuing down the path set up at the end of Season 4 could be the reset Emily in Paris needs to solidify itself as more than just a pop culture moment.

