The final episode of the first part of Emily in Paris’ fourth season gave audiences everything they could ever want. A masquerade party set up one of those classic mistaken identity situations while Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally decided that they were going to do the damn thing and dive into a relationship. Meanwhile, poor Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) has his heart trampled to pieces as he watches Emily make her final decision and run off with Gabriel, and, Camille’s (Camille Razat) life is turned upside down, not only after Gabriel leaves her for Emily but when she finds out her pregnancy was a false positive. With Part 2 just a few weeks away, celebrating its arrival to Netflix on September 12, we’re thrilled to see a piece of the next chapter play out in a very drama-heavy trailer.

Camille’s Pregnancy Could Have Changed the Show

The Season 4 Part 1 finale left audiences in shock when it was revealed that Camille’s pregnancy was a false-positive. Honestly, Camille is having the worst Season 4 of her life as, not only has she discovered that she won’t be a mother, but her ex, Gabriel, has left her for Emily — something that just about everyone knew was going to happen. But Razat’s cast mate, Bravo, is happy that things worked out the way they did for Camille, Gabriel, and the child that never was, with the actor recently saying:

"I felt like that pregnancy, it was a promise of more chaos or more drama and a new obstacle, which is sad because a baby should never be that. Gabriel has been in love with Emily (Collins) since the moment he opened that door, I felt like that pregnancy was getting in the way of that... there was a sense of relief, but it is not going to feel that way."

However, even without the baby, there’s bound to be plenty of drama between Gabriel, Emily, and Camille as it’s going to be incredibly difficult for the latter to forgive her ex and supposed friend for breaking her heart. Collins also recently teased the tumult that has yet to play out in the next set of episodes, as she realizes that one of the show’s major selling points is its intensely interwoven and oftentimes criss-crossing relationships. The actress also revealed that the cast was hoping for a fifth season, so hopefully, this won’t be the end.

Check out the trailer for Part 2 of Emily in Paris’s fourth season above.

