Emily in Paris fans certainly can't get enough of France, but series star Lilly Collins is here to tell you that Season 4 might just take a break from the City of Light. The information was revealed through a video presented during Netflix's fan event TUDUM, held in São Paulo, Brazil. The event teased upcoming releases, and the new season of Emily in Paris was one of them.

In the video, Collins doesn't ignore that there are many things that fans are dying to know: She mentions that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is probably heartbroken after figuring out her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), as well as the fact that we're yet to discover if Gabriel's restaurant still has the chance of getting a coveted Michelin star. We also have to find out if Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band will be a part of Eurovision music contest. Collins also wonders what will happen to Camille (Camille Razat) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

By the end of the video, we find out that Collins rushed past the plot points of Emily in Paris because she's excited to share the fact that, in Season 4, we shouldn't be surprised if the title character ends up on a "Roman holiday." The message is clear, and now we just know that we'll get to see fashion, cuisine and incredible Italian landscapes in the upcoming batch of episodes from the series.

Image via Netflix

Lily Collins Promises More Drama in Emily in Paris Season 4

Last but not least, Collins also promises that Season 4 of Emily in Paris will feature more fun, more fashion and, of course, more drama. Collins also states that a big theme of the new season is the fact that "Emily is going to have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs," which certainly suggests that the title character has some tough choices ahead of her.

We're yet to find out if this is the final season of Emily in Paris, but given the show's popularity, it's unlikely that Netflix will decide on a surprise cancelation. Back in 2022, the streamer renewed the series for two seasons at once, which is something that could very well happen again this year if the new episodes remain as popular as the rest of the series' run. Series creator Darren Starr told Deadline that "the show has a life beyond next season," and that Season 4 was not done as a final chapter.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for Emily in Paris Season 4, but fans are hopeful for a December release date since this was the month in which the past two seasons were released. You can watch the Lilly Collins video below:

Netflix premieres Season 4 of Emily in Paris on