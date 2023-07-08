Everything was back on track for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) near the end of Emily in Paris Season 3, up until that shocking finale. Now that she is single and back at work with her beloved Parisian team under Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) leadership, fans can't wait to find out what is next for the protagonist. Gladly, Netflix renewed the series for Season 4 ahead of Season 3's release, meaning that fans will see more of the character's bold fashion choices and her adventures in Paris (as well as another European destination). Although there are still many details surrounding Emily in Paris' upcoming season that are still left in the open, here is a breakdown of everything we know so far.

Emily in Paris Cast Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Main Genre Documentary Genres Documentary, Comedy Seasons 0

Image via Netflix

As of now, there haven't been any official announcements from Netflix or the cast regarding the release date. The previous seasons of the show came out near Christmas, so the series could probably return by the end of this year. Only time will tell whether the WGA Strike will prevent the Netflix original from being released in 2023.

Related:From 'The Blind Side' to 'Emily in Paris’: The 10 Best Lily Collins Performances

Is There an Emily in Paris Season 4 Trailer?

An official trailer for Emily in Paris Season 4 hasn't come out yet, but keep an eye on this page because it will be updated once the trailer is released. In the meantime, Lily Collins did make an announcement at the TUDUM Netflix event on June 17, hinting at what might be in store for this next chapter of Emily's life and where the show might be headed location-wise.

What Is the Plot of Emily in Paris Season 4?

Image via Netflix

In Collins' announcement video, she mentioned a few of the questions that fans are dying to know about the series' main characters ahead of Season 4:

"So much happened that we just need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie's rekindled love last?"

Although an official synopsis for the upcoming season hasn't been revealed yet, it is great to know that the cliffhanger ending from Season 3 will be the starting point for when the Netflix original releases its new batch of episodes.

In addition to what the actress shared about the characters, she also hinted that Emily might have to make some tough decisions in Season 4, including whether she will finally ignite a relationship with Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo). She also made mention of a "Roman holiday", which could indicate that Emily will be making a stop in Italy after spending the past few seasons in Paris.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Emily in Paris Season 4?

Despite Netflix not having released its official cast list for Season 4, Collins' announcement does give some hope that a few beloved characters will be back for Round 4. Starting with Collins herself, who is for sure returning to the small screen as social media influencer and marketing strategist Emily Cooper. Bravo's Gabriel has been Emily's romantic interest ever since Season 1, but the two have never been more than friends. Now that Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel are no longer getting married, he can finally be with Emily, meaning that he would be a key role in the series next season. Other characters that Collins made sure to pinpoint in her announcement were Camille, Mindy (Ashley Park), and Sylvie, which is a clear indicator that they will appear in Season 4. Now that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is no longer Emily's boyfriend, his future in the series is quite uncertain. Here is what showrunner Darren Starr had to say to Deadline about whether the character is returning:

"I don’t think romantically he is in the picture [anymore]. I don’t think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way."

In the same interview, Starr also made mention of Melia Kreling, who played Camille's Greek lover in Season 3, teasing that she might be back.

"I think quite possibly we could see more of her. I don’t know that that is a relationship that’s over, and I think that there was a romantic spark between the two of them that I feel like we’ve never seen between Camille and Gabriel. I feel like there’s like some real passion there between the two of them."

When and Where Is Emily in Paris Season 4 Filming?

Image via Netflix

Technically, Season 4 was supposed to start production by late summer or early fall, but the WGA Strike has reportedly delayed the series' shooting schedule. The upcoming season of Emily in Paris has reportedly been pushed back for two months and is now expected to return by late fall. Yet, if the strike continues, the Netflix original may have to wait longer than two months. Once filming starts, France will probably be the main shooting location, but given Collins' hint about Emily going to Rome, there is always the possibility of a few scenes being filmed in Italy.

RELATED: 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Filming Locations That You Can Visit

Who Is Making Emily in Paris Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Sex and the City creator Darren Starr is the showrunner for Emily in Paris, meaning that he will be looking over the storyline and creative decisions of Season 4. Aside from what he shared about the cast with Deadline, Starr also spoke with TV Guide about what we can expect from the upcoming season as of now: