The Big Picture Lily Collins teases Emily in Paris Season 4 with a playful new teaser.

Season 4 explores heartbreak, romance, and career challenges for Emily and her circle.

The upcoming season will be "messy" and "chaotic" with new adventures in Italy.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris still isn't ready yet, but series star Lily Collins has a few words to say about her character's upcoming Roman holiday with a playful new teaser featuring her castmates. Coming off a cliffhanger finale that left hearts broken and Emily's love life hanging in the balance, they have many ways to describe the new episodes in the video. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that the romantic comedy-drama is returning to Netflix with a two-part release, starting with the first five episodes on August 15 followed by the second batch on September 12.

A few lingering questions remain after Season 3's twists left things with Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) wedding falling apart and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) breaking up with Emily after discovering her feelings for the groom. Now both single, they're free to reignite their chemistry with one another while working toward landing that coveted Michelin star for Gabriel. However, finally establishing a healthy relationship is easier said than done, especially with a kid on the way for Gabriel and a couple of big secrets that threaten to upend all of their work together. The rest of Emily's circle have their own goals to strive for and dilemmas to navigate, as Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) addresses an issue from her past for the sake of her marriage's future, the Agence Grateau crew deals with the ramifications of layoffs, and Mindy (Ashley Park) prepares for Eurovision with the band despite limited funds to realize their dreams.

With so much going on, the Emily in Paris cast finds it difficult to describe Season 4 in just three words. The teaser sees everyone trying their best to define what's to come in relation to their characters, with one recurring theme being "messy" or "chaotic." There will be love, heartbreak, revenge, beauty, fashion, and adventure in spades, especially as the show goes beyond the city of love to Italy. Bruno Goeury and Samuel Arnold played into the new locale, which should provide a breath of fresh air and plenty more drama for Emily and everyone around her.

'Emily in Paris' Faced a Long and Winding Road to Season 4

Close

Getting Emily in Paris Season 4 past the finish line has been anything but easy for series creator Darren Star and everyone else on board. The show faced challenges on an individual and industry-wide scale leading up to production, as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the process until this year. On the more personal side, Park was waylaid by a health crisis after a case of tonsillitis escalated into critical septic shock back in January. Now that filming has finished in France and everyone is bound for Rome, however, everything is going smoothly and should wrap up within the next month, barring any other unfortunate surprises.

Say "bonjour" to Emily in Paris Season 4 when Part 1 drops on Netflix on August 15. Stay tuned to our guide here for everything you need to know ahead of the show's return. Check out the new teaser below.

Watch on Netflix