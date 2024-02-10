The Big Picture Star Ashley Park shares a glimpse of Mindy's role in Season 4 of Emily in Paris , hinting at her return to action after a complicated storyline in Season 3.

Park's Instagram post shows her first day back on set, including a sparkly jacket and a treat for the cast and crew as Park expresses gratitude and excitement for the new season.

Fans are eager to see what Mindy's character will bring to the show in Season 4, as there are unresolved issues between Mindy and Emily that need to be addressed.

The cast of Emily in Paris is back filming and star Ashley Park has given us all a glimpse into what Mindy is up to in Season 4. Park announced her return to set on social media, preparing fans for a stylish return. After a tumultuous relationship with Emily (Lily Collins) in Season 3, struggling in her own relationship with Benoit (Kevin Dias), and ending up with her former classmate Nico (Paul Forman), there was a lot working against Mindy and Emily as friends. What that means for Season 4? We don't know yet but these pictures that we now have from filming show us Mindy back in action.

Park shared pictures of her first day back on set on Instagram that include a very sparkly jacket that says "Mindy" on the back as well as a stop at the Haute Couture Hot Chocolate stand that Park seemingly got for the cast and crew for her first day back on set. In the note it says that "Dearest Cast and Crew, Merci for the warm welcome back to Emily in Paris after your first few weeks of filming...Sorry to be late to the party! So happy to see you all again. Bisous Bisous, Ashley (Mindy)."

Park was later to join the cast due to a health scare. While filming did start a few weeks ago, Park had septic shock after tonsillitis and it delayed her return. But now, with Season 4 on the horizon, what does Mindy and Emily's relationship mean for the show?

What Does This Mean for Mindy's Role in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

While it makes sense why Park couldn't be there at the start, there are a number of things the show has to address in Season 4 that they could have started with! We could just simply have them filming more of Emily at work or with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) as they work through Camille's (Camille Razat) surprise pregnancy that they learn at the end of the season right as Emily and Gabriel were finally about to end up together after three seasons of back and forth.

That paired with Mindy and Emily's own issues in Season 3, there is a lot for Emily to work through that doesn't include her best friend! Either way, Park is back from her recovery and we get to see what Mindy has in store for us in Season 4!

Emily in Paris A young American woman from the Midwest is hired by a marketing firm in Paris to provide them with an American perspective on things. Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Lily Collins , Ashley Park , Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

