The Big Picture Emily in Paris Season 4 returns in a brand-new and exciting trailer.

Emily faces a love triangle while Sylvie deals with a personal crisis.

Part 1 will premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

Fans of Emily in Paris have something to look forward to this summer as the hit Netflix series returns with its fourth season, split into two five-episode parts. Part 1 will premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024, and Netflix has just released the trailer for the upcoming chaos. The new season picks up after the dramatic fallout of Camille and Gabriel's ill-fated wedding. Emily (Lily Collins) finds herself in an emotional whirlwind, torn between two men: Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who is now expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), whose worst fears about Emily and Gabriel have been confirmed.

At work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) faces a complex dilemma from her past that threatens her marriage, while the Agence Grateau team navigates significant personnel changes. Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band gear up for Eurovision, but financial troubles force them to get creative and thrifty. Meanwhile, Emily and Gabriel’s undeniable chemistry intensifies as they collaborate towards achieving a Michelin star, but two major secrets loom, threatening to unravel all their hard work and dreams.

Created, executive produced, and written by Darren Star, the creative team behind Emily in Paris includes executive producers Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff. Co-executive producers are Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy, with Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, Lily Collins, and Jake Fuller serving as producers.

Ashley Park Returns to 'Emily in Paris' After a Health Scare

The trailer shows us the return of Ashley Park's Mindy, which is wonderful to see after she very nearly lost her life. The actress contracted tonsilitis back in January which, to quote a social media post from her, "spiraled into critical septic shock" and left her in hospital requiring urgent care, but thankfully, she was able to return to work a few weeks after the event, and fans will be thrilled to see Mindy back on the scene.

As Emily in Paris continues to capture the imaginations of audiences worldwide, the fourth season is poised to deliver even more of the stylish escapism, romantic entanglements, and cultural clashes that have made it a global sensation.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Emily in Paris Season 4 and other exciting TV and film news. You can check out the trailer for the fourth season of Emily in Paris above. The series returns to Netflix on August 15.

Stream on Netflix