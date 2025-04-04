Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has shared a teasing update on the status of Season 5. Created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins as an up-and-coming marketing executive, Emily Cooper, Emily in Paris has cemented its place as one of the best guilty-pleasure shows on TV. The show scored a Season 5 renewal last year, as first revealed by Collins via Good Morning America, before an official confirmation from Star on Netflix's Tudum. Teasing what's to come in the next chapter, Star said, “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth season to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris! Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Park’s update marks the first news on Emily in Paris Season 5’s production since its renewal. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that filming is set to begin this summer in Europe. Sharing her excitement, Park said; "Let me tell you, I am highly anticipating [Emily in Paris]... It's gonna be summertime, and it's gonna be in Europe, but I don't even know what country at this point." As the production team gears up for the new season, Park noted that a lot about the script is still evolving: “I wish I knew what was gonna be happening next, but the writers, you know, they kind of write as we go, and they see how the stories open up,” she explained.

Season 4 concluded with a twist, as Emily relocated from Paris to Rome. This move sparked conjecture and speculation regarding the forthcoming season's setting. Park, while acknowledging her fondness for both Italy and France, admitted uncertainty about the exact filming locations, remarking, “I love Europe. I love Italy and France, so I'm so excited. You know, I just did that campaign with Max Mara, like I love anything Italy as well.”

What Do We Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 5