It’s only been less than a day since Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 premiered, and while we have no confirmation of a Season 5, showrunner Darren Star has a few ideas, especially regarding Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Camille’s (Camille Razat) future. The popular rom-com premiered in October 2020, and was renewed for a second season the following month. Season 2 arrived in December 2021, followed by Season 3 in December 2022. The latest installment, which premiered in two parts, arrived last month, with the second part premiering on September 12. In a recent chat with TVLine, the show’s boss, Darren Star, expressed excitement about Emily’s (Lily Collins) big move to Rome and the possibility of her being there for a bit in a potential Season 5 of Emily in Paris. He explained:

"I feel like it just expands the universe of the show. Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences. And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris."

Star further spoke about Alfie (Laviscount), who now has a girlfriend, and who fans will see in the next season. When asked if fans will also see the character’s relationship in a hypothetical Season 5, the showrunner said, "[y]eah. I think Alfie’s part of our world, and he’s not going anywhere."

Camille’s Potential Journey in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

For those unfamiliar with the latest episodes of the acclaimed TV series, Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 2 saw lots of drama from the lead characters. Mindy (Ashley Park) saved her singing career, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) put her career first, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) got a Michelin star, and the season ended with Emily (Lily Collins) leaving Paris for Rome.

Speaking further about Emily in Paris Season 5, Star discussed how much of Camille’s journey will be a part of the series moving forward. Although he had no specific idea how soon she would appear in further seasons, he dished:

“I don’t know. I think that’s a question. Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them. We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her.”

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 is streaming on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

