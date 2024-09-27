While plans for Emily in Paris Season 5 are being discussed, fans of this comfy comedy series have high hopes for some of their favorite characters. Of course, no one would blame them if they wanted a reunion between the titular Emily and Gabriel, but we’ll all have to wait and see when the show returns. In the meantime, Lily Collins, who portrays Emily, has shared her hopes for her character in the new season, adding a major expectation for her “girls” as she transitions to Rome.

One thing Collins “definitely” wants in Emily in Paris Season 5, as divulged to The Hollywood Reporter, is to explore more of Italy with her “girls” by her side. She explained, “I can’t be there alone. That’s not going to be fun. I mean, it will be fun moments, but I’m saying I need my girls. We gotta find a way to make it a group experience.” Collins then acknowledged her love for Rome before pointing out that there are "so many other places in Italy."

The last season of Emily in Paris, which saw the return of the main cast: Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold, also ended with an unexpected change for Emily. Viewers will recall her relocating to Rome thanks to the new deal with Umberto Muratori that prompted Sylvie to open an office in Italy’s capital city which Emily will head. With that, Season 5 will likely center around Rome with bits and pieces of scenes in Paris, the origin of the series itself.

Lily Collins Wants Emily To Be "In The Moment" in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

Even though Collins would love Emily to have her girls with her in Rome in Emily in Paris Season 5, she also wants her character to disconnect from her phone and social media for a bit and be more present in every experience. In her words:

“It was a conscious decision in one of the last scenes of this season when Emily’s leaving her new apartment in Rome with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), she opens the door, and as she’s closing it, she drops her phone by the front door. And that was my idea because I was like, ‘I think we need to see a small moment of Emily consciously deciding to be in the moment.’ And so I think I hope next season, we get to see a little less of her phone.”

Emily in Paris Season 4 is streaming on Netflix. Details about Season 5 have yet to be unveiled but stick with Collider for more updates about the installment.