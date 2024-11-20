Worry not, Emily in Paris fans, Lucas Bravo's heartthrob French chef Gabriel isn't going anywhere. Variety recently reported that the Netflix romantic comedy-drama will be back filming for Season 5 in Paris and Rome in May next year and Bravo will be there for it all. The news comes after the rising star has been vocal in recent weeks about his frustration with how the characterization of Gabriel has changed from season to season. Apparently, though, his complaints weren't reason enough to leave the show behind, as his Michelin-starred restaurant will once again be a key backdrop for the drama that unfolds going forward.

Bravo has been a key piece to Emily in Paris's sustained success on Netflix, playing Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) charming neighbor and love interest. Season 4 was an especially vital one for Gabriel as he finally achieved his dreams of earning a Michelin star and was now singularly focused on racing to win back the heart of the girl of his dreams. However, the actor has been none too pleased about how his character has been treated in more recent seasons, as he told IndieWire while promoting the Prime Video film Freedom that he thought Gabriel was constantly victimized and "always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone." Bravo adds that it became "unfun" to watch his character constantly change for the worse in his eyes. "The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him."

In the interview, Bravo also claims he made his concerns known on-set and considered leaving the show altogether due to a lack of agency on set. Series creator Darren Star reportedly hasn't heard from him, however, even though he'd be open to discussing it. Whatever the case, the return of Bravo is big news given where Season 5 appears to be headed and how quickly his own star has risen. Freedom marks his first leading film role, though he's also taken high-profile spots in Ticket to Paradise, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and The Honeymoon since making himself known through Emily in Paris.

Is 'Emily in Paris' About to Become 'Emily in Rome'?

Emily in Paris has followed Emily's venture to the city of love to bring an American perspective to a prolific French marketing firm, but Season 4 ended with a bit of a shakeup. After falling for the handsome Italian Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and making deals in Rome, she's set to stay for a while after Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) appoints her as the head of Agence Grateau’s new office in the city. Her new job and burgeoning romance will keep her heavily occupied in Italy, but Star has assured that France won't be forgotten altogether. He highlighted that it will instead be a refreshing change of pace as Emily experiences the cultural differences between the two countries. Moreover, there are still plenty of stories to tell about the rest of the cast, including Lucien Laviscount's Alfie, Ashley Park's Mindy, and Camille Razat's Camille.

Emily in Paris Season 5 begins filming in May 2025. The previous four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news as it comes out.

