A Netflix and showrunner Darren Star production, the rom-com, Emily in Paris, first premiered in October 2020 and after enjoying brilliant success in its first season, it was renewed the following month. The second and third seasons premiered a year apart in December 2021 and 2022 respectively. Its fourth season opted for a two-part premiere this year, and the show has since continued to enjoy success with its viewing audience. Now renewed for a fifth season, which will see the title character, Emily (played by Lily Collins) moving to Rome, a recent update has brought into question the chances of a fan-favorite character returning.

Lucas Bravo plays fan-favorite character Gabriel, a charming chef and neighbor of ambitious marketing executive, Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series. Speaking to IndieWire in a recent interview, Bravo opens up about his frustrations with the creative direction of the show ahead of season 5, hinting at the possibility of not returning for the coming season. “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him,” Bravo explained regarding playing Gabriel. “In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”

'Emily in Paris' or 'Rome' Season 5 Might Be Without Gabriel

The Freedom actor goes on to add that he had tried voicing his concerns regarding these creative differences, but it would seem like Netflix and showrunner Star's production are not hesitant to change a working recipe. Bravo explains:

"I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It's a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what. They’re probably holding onto something that they couldn’t measure that had such a success so now they are very precious about not changing the recipe and keeping it what it was."

The fourth season ofEmily in Paris, which welcomed back the main cast, including Collins, Bravo Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold, also ended with an unexpected change for Emily. Perhaps, in light of Bravo's vocal objections, we might see changes to his character as well. Bravo insists that he is not ungrateful to the show that has since helped establish his career, but views it as voicing his concerns for a character he loves. "It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it," he added.

All four seasons of Emily in Paris are streaming on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

