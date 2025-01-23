Another one of Emily's (Lily Collins) love interests is returning for Emily in Paris Season 5, and not just for a brief appearance. Lucien Laviscount, who plays the charming Alfie, is officially coming back as a series regular. The character was first introduced in Season 2 as the protagonist's French class colleague, later becoming her boyfriend. Yet, as fans of the Netflix show well know, Emily has always harbored feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her love life has taken several twists and turns since her arrival in Paris.

The announcement of Laviscount's return only implies that there might still be a chance for Alfie to win her over. Of course, there will be some competition along the way. Back in November, Lucas Bravo was confirmed to also reprise his role in Season 5, despite being vocal about his dissatisfaction with his character's arc. In an interview with IndieWire while promoting another film, he admitted that he was tired of seeing Gabriel always victimized and oblivious to everyone around him in Season 4. Although at the time many speculated about whether the actor would still be onboard to revisit Emily in Paris, it didn't take long for Netflix to confirm his involvement in the series' upcoming episodes.

With Gabriel still in the picture, Emily will have to decide who she belongs with. Is it the French chef she's had a crush on all along? Is it Alfie? Or, is it Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), the Italian heartthrob she met while roaming the streets of Rome? Anything is possible at this point, and given that details surrounding Alfie's storyline have yet to be revealed, we can only hope that he and Emily might still have a shot.

What Can We Expect From 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?

Close

There is little to know about Emily in Paris Season 5 aside from Laviscount and Bravo's re-appearances. Lily Collins did, however, divulge her hopes for the titular character. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she would like to see the protagonist spend more time with the girls in Rome as she settles in. She also spoke about wanting Emily to be a little less active on social media. Collins shared the following:

“It was a conscious decision in one of the last scenes of this season when Emily’s leaving her new apartment in Rome with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), she opens the door, and as she’s closing it, she drops her phone by the front door. And that was my idea because I was like, ‘I think we need to see a small moment of Emily consciously deciding to be in the moment.’ And so I think I hope next season, we get to see a little less of her phone.”

There isn't a release date for Emily in Paris Season 5, but Season 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.