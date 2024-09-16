There's no place like Rome. In a fast move, that shocked no one, Netflix announced that the hit series Emily in Paris is officially renewed for Season 5. The news comes just four days after Part 2 of Season 4 premiered on the platform. The latest batch of episodes confirmed that fans are still very much interested in the title character's (played by Lily Collins) adventures in Europe, and she'll keep coming back for more.

The question on fans' minds now is... will the series keep its title? Season 4 was all about teasing different cities that might serve as a new home for Emily, and by the season finale (titled "All Roads Lead to Rome"), the woman made a pretty bold decision to neglect work and spend some time in Italy. It could be just a one-episode thing, but Emily ended up accepting to run Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) Agence Grateau office in Rome, which suggested to viewers that the fashionista will relocate in the upcoming season.

Last week, Emily in Paris showrunner Darren Star (Sex and the City) addressed the change in scenery in the series and teased that there's plenty for Emily to explore in Rome, but "but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris." Star added that including Rome in the series' itinerary just expands its scope, and it's a good change to shake-up Emily's life just as she was getting adjusted to Paris. Additionally, there are still plenty of storylines for viewers to follow in Paris, since Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally was able to get his Michelin star.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Was A Hit

The news of Emily In Paris' renewal doesn't come as a shock to anyone who's been keeping an eye on Netflix's most watched titles section. Season 4 of the rom-com not only debuted as the most-watched title on the platform, but it also motivated viewers to binge-watch past seasons in order to either remember the story or catch up in time to check out the new episodes — and this made past seasons of the show also enter the top 10 most-watched lists over the last few weeks.

The renewal is also excellent news for fans because Season 4 left viewers with several cliffhangers to address. In her review of Season 4 Part 2, Collider's Emily Cappello called the season finale "jaw-dropping" due to its decision to upend Emily's life just when the series was in need of this kind of twist. It's too early to say how Season 5 will be impacted by the changes, but for now, the exciting move will motivate fans to come back and find out what happens next.

You can stream all episodes of Emily In Paris on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix