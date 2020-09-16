‘Emily in Paris’: New Trailer for Lily Collins’ Netflix Show Promises Saucy Drama

Netflix has released the official trailer for Darren Star‘s new show, Emily in Paris. In true Star fashion, Emily in Paris is bringing the haute couture and the haute drama, courtesy of lead Lily Collins. If you’ve ever been curious to know what would have happened if Carrie Bradshaw had stayed in Paris, then Star’s latest TV project is for you.

The Emily in Paris trailer teases the light and saucy drama that occurs follows Emily Cooper’s (Collins) move to Paris. The ex-pat has arrived on French soil because of her new gig as a marketing executive for a French firm. Naturally, Emily’s distinctly American approach to her work causes friction with her French colleagues, thus pushing her to work overtime to validate her efforts. And as she pushes herself at work, Emily will get caught up in at least one romance because, hello, she lives in Paris. Whirlwind romances are a natural hazard of living in the most romantic city in the world, non?

Emily in Paris debuts on Netflix on October 2. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, here’s the list of new movies and TV on Netflix in September.

Here is the official synopsis for Emily in Paris:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.