There’s a lot to love about John Patton Ford’s feature debut, Emily the Criminal. Not only is it one of the best films I saw at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but there are also a number of things happening behind the scenes that signal significant promise and possibilities for those involved — and that's ultimately a big win for us movie lovers too, right?

Aubrey Plaza leads as the title character. Emily’s struggling to pay off her student debt and can’t land a job to help her in that endeavor thanks to a minor criminal record. Desperate to make some progress, Emily agrees to work as a “dummy shopper,” someone who buys products with a stolen credit card. When Emily’s continued efforts to find a legitimate gig end in more disappointment, she finds herself getting pulled deeper and deeper into the criminal realm.

Getting a first feature off the ground is a massive challenge — as is building a career in the film industry for that matter. During our Sundance 2022 interview with Ford, Plaza and Theo Rossi who plays Youcef, one of the ringleaders of this "dummy shopper" operation, Ford admitted he did struggle with fear while working to achieve his dream. But, those doubts were something he was able to channel into his work:

“In terms of the fear informing the writing process, I’m a big believer in every movie you make is kind of a thesis about whatever your life is at that moment. I think those typically create the best movies. At the time I was writing this, there was just a lot of uncertainty and insecurity in my life. I was trying to get a career going and it was tough and things were expensive and I didn’t have any money, and I think one of the big fears is that the more time I put into this career was time that I was losing potentially doing something else. I was constantly going, ‘Do I want to put another six months into trying to get this movie made? Because that’s six months I could be studying for the LSAT and doing something that would pay off in a much more predictable fashion.’ And I was scared that I’d end up a middle-aged person suddenly looking back going, ‘What was all that time spent for?’”

Patton also pointed out that embracing a career path that’d likely “pay off in a much more predictable fashion” sparks fear as well. “There’s an equal fear playing it safe and not doing what you love, you know?” He added, “That’s scary as well because you could look back with regrets in the same way.” Fortunately, the work Patton put into Emily the Criminal is paying off big time. Not only has the film received a slew of positive reviews, but I’m willing to bet it’s only a matter of time before the film scores distribution.

Clearly, at this point, we know Patton delivered a winner, but what’s it like for actors like Plaza and Rossi when deciding whether to give a new director a shot? Both are mighty busy, so what was it about Patton that made them decide they needed to take a chance on him? For Rossi, it was simple. Patton prioritized something that is very important to him as well, rehearsal. Rossi explained:

“I came right from Atlanta doing this other movie, had to dye my hair back to whatever color, and then I didn’t have much time. But the fact that he took the time for us to rehearse and get to know each other, and it was us three in there, to me, it’s everything that made the film what it is. People keep talking about the chemistry of it. That started with the rehearsal. And the truth is, the sad reality is, you never get it. You just don’t get it. Even when people have time, they don’t take the time, and the fact that John and Aubrey, as the producer, wanted to do that was everything.”

Plaza’s consistently delivered standout performances for quite a while now, but I’m tempted to say her work is hitting new heights as she gains more and more experience as a producer. Not only can you feel the passion for films like Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear, and now Emily Criminal oozing off the screen, but they’re also bolder, more unique projects that give Plaza the chance to broaden her range in front of the lens. And she’s making the most of every single one of those opportunities.

On top of that, having a well-known seasoned pro back a new filmmaker or an idea that might be more challenging to get off the ground can make all the difference. Given the myriad of ways a producer can contribute to a project, I opted to ask Plaza about her priorities when working on a film in that capacity. Here’s what she said:

“Most of the things that I produce I just hope that they get made first of all because they’re always labors of love for me and things that I just feel so passionate about, but things that aren’t necessarily easy to get made. So just getting the movie off the ground probably is the #1 thing. And then for me, it’s really just when I read something that I love and that I want to produce it’s like I’ve seen it, it’s like I’ve already done it. It’s like some kind of manifestation process for me where I read the script. I see it all and then I just want so badly to deliver on the dream version of that film. That’s just in the back of my head every step of the way. And mostly that is just about who you’re working with, putting together the right team of people and collaborating with people that you love to work with and that you respect. So that’s what I’m always trying to do is just meet my people and just do everything I can to make that film that I first saw in my head.”

Looking for more from Plaza, Rossi and Patton? Be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

