John Patton Ford's feature directorial debut, Emily the Criminal is not your typical crime movie. The movie, which you can watch on Netflix, follows Emily (Aubrey Plaza), a college graduate burdened with immense student debt and little opportunity. With nowhere else to turn to, she gets involved in an underground credit card scam coalition to survive. Thick with realism, relatability, and modern social critiques, it strays far from the conventional stories of criminality that have graced the screen for the better part of the past century.

The Crime Genre Is Reliably Conservative

Image via Roadside Attractions

Although often riddled with violence, profanity, and obscenities, the crime film genre has long upheld a rather conservative ideology. Early gangster movies like The Public Enemy or Little Caesar touted a consistent message that crime doesn't pay, and that breaking the rules will eventually lead to one's tragic downfall. These films would follow twisted, Horatio-Alger-like rags-to-riches stories of young men who find promise in the criminal underworld, only to see that promise taken away when they fall on their pride. Later installments in the genre like The Godfather, or The Sopranos on television, reframed the criminal motive as familial, while other films such as Goodfellas and Pulp Fiction took to crime with a more nostalgic reverence. No matter, they all still end with that same traditional message, believing that the only way to truly succeed is to follow the rules.

Even very recent additions to the crime genre such as Uncut Gems, House Of Gucci, and Glass Onion seem to uphold a hint of that admonishment for rule breaking in one way or another. Emily The Criminal, however, goes starkly against this iconography to share a more complex depiction of criminality, one that flips the moralistic framework to share a topical message about the rules themselves.

RELATED: 'Emily the Criminal's Aubrey Plaza Explains How She Manifests the Projects She Produces

Emily Has Relatable, Necessary Motives For a Life of Crime

Image via Roadshow Attractions

From the film's mere premise, one can already spot a few core differences between Emily The Criminal and more conventional crime movies. Rather than get into crime for the sake of avarice or ego, she does it out of necessity. Her only debts are to her education—an expense deemed noble in society. However, that same society refuses to offer her a livable wage to help pay the expense off. Hence, she works as a non-union food runner: an undependable job that seems far beneath the cost of her education.

These are far more relatable circumstances and motivations for criminality than mere greed or pride. Emily does not want to— and never does—get rich off of her crimes. She just wants the ability to live outside of crippling financial straights. It is not that she refuses to follow the rules; it is that she has followed the rules every step of the way, and yet they have failed her, as those proverbial rules remain at the whim of those in power.

This is established in the film's very first scene. As Emily applies to a job as a hospital receptionist, the interviewer asks her about her criminal record, stating that he sees she has a felony, but doesn't know the complete story. Emily then fills him in with a fabricated version of the events, only for him to pull out a complete record and call her out on the lie. As a result, she is reprimanded. It demonstrates a clear incongruity between the two. The interviewer lied and thus broke the rule first, but because he holds the power in the situation, only Emily gets punished.

Such power imbalances in relation to the rules continue throughout the film, as Emily's boss takes advantage of her non-union status to cut her hours, and people expect her to start at the bottom of the corporate hierarchy working for free. The latter occurs when Emily's best friend refers her to a position at an advertising agency, only for Emily to learn during the interview that the job is an unpaid internship. The company president justifies it by saying that it is a competitive gig, and that she should be grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an exclusive enterprise.

Given that these are the opportunities Emily receives in the "rule-abiding" working world, she is naturally led to pursue other means in order to meet her ends. Thus, in contrast to the typical crime movie, Emily The Criminal seems to suggest that crime does pay—or, even if it doesn't, then neither does the non-criminal world. Due to the abuse that Emily has endured in that non-criminal world, though, the life of crime paradoxically becomes the safer and fairer option for her.

Aubrey Plaza Subverts the Crime Movie Lead Character

On top of these timely ideological differences between Emily The Criminal and more traditional crime movies, the title character of Emily also demonstrates a break from convention. With a few exceptions, mainstream crime movies usually have male leads. The anti-hero is often a white, middle-aged father figure, and his masculinity is frequently a catalyst in his violent decisions. Emily, however, is a woman in her early thirties. She is bilingual, dark skinned, college educated, and a talented sketch artist. She is also a bachelorette, thus negating the possibility of familial obligations leading her towards crime. Overall, she is a far more relatable character than the classic American gangster, especially for young audiences.

The decision to cast Aubrey Plaza in the title role further aids Emily's identifiability. Best known for her role as the comically cynical April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation, Plaza is a recognized and cherished face for the millennial and Gen-Z crowd. One would hardly equate her energy to that of James Cagney, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, or other mob-boss actor types. Plaza, by contrast, feels far more real.

Emily's Story Ends Without Regret or Traditional Morals

Image via Roadside Attraction

Granted, Emily does face some consequences for her life of crime. She loses important people and connections along the way. Nevertheless, while the average crime movie would grip to these losses to demonstrate a downfall, Emily The Criminal concludes with Emily stowing away to South America, only to mast her own circle of credit card scamming abroad. It is a far cry from Michael Corleone collapsing in a chair or Tony Montana overdosing on cocaine. Emily is neither remorseful nor self-indulgent in the end, but confident in the knowledge that, despite everything she lost, the life of crime was her only way to get by.

In total, the American crime movie's conservatism has perhaps become passé, at least for the contemporary, young viewer. The idea that opportunity will come to those who follow the rules, or that family is the only humanistic excuse for getting into organized crime are virtues that may have rung true for previous generations, but Emily The Criminal leans into a turning ideological tide. Although money might never buy true happiness, it remains a tragically crucial vehicle for liberation from misery in a capitalist society. If Vito Corleone could gain the audience's empathy by prefacing his life of crime with the fact that he "believes in America" back in 1972, then fifty years later, Emily has garnered similar empathy by proving that belief to be false, outmoded, or at the very least, inaccessible to large swaths of people in the modern world.