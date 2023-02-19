Please raise your hand if you are, or ever have been, buried in debt because of student loans. Okay, I see a lot of you out there who understand the position Emily Benneto (Aubrey Plaza) finds herself in Emily the Criminal, the Netflix film that just keeps maintaining its momentum with viewers more than six months after its release on the streaming service. Unfortunately for Emily, she is also carrying a felony conviction for a domestic dispute that could have gone either way, but ended with her going to jail and with a permanent record.

It's almost impossible to get a job paying a living wage if you have a felony record. These are all very real facts of life that are explored in the film. So naturally, we were wondering if Emily the Criminal was a true story of a young college graduate who turns to a life of petty crime in order to make enough money to lift herself out of a massive hole created by Uncle Sam, and the ludicrous amount of cash it takes to get a college degree. Here's what we found out.

'Emily the Criminal' Seems Like it Should Be a True Story

Image via Roadside Attractions

While we are positive that somewhere, someone has resorted to illegal activity to make ends meet (including repaying the government for higher education) we can confirm that the story of Emily and her deep dive into a life of crime in order to avoid bumming off her friends and family or flat out becoming homeless and hungry is not based on any real events that we could dig up. It's too bad because the kind of stuff that Emily resorts to is essentially a victimless crime. Credit card theft and gift card fraud only hurts someone to the extent that they may have to call Visa or Mastercard and dispute a charge that they didn't make. Everyone reading this article has had to do it at one time or another, and will likely do it several more times in their lifetime. So is it a victimless crime?

Only in so much as the credit card companies and their insurers have to foot the bill. It's tough to have much compassion for all the vast and faceless insurance companies out there, despite what Flo from Progressive, Jake from State Farm, and Doug and Limu the Emu from Liberty Insurance would have you believe. To be clear, we are not condoning what she does or any kind of fraud, but it makes for an understandable and sympathetic story that makes a compelling argument for significantly reducing student debt to a much more manageable level. It's just mind-blowing that there are people out there who are still paying off student loans several decades after they've left the school.

Emily's Story Is Relatable

During the film, we see Emily working a dead-end catering job that is getting her further in the hole with her expenses with each passing day. It's not that she doesn't want to make her payments in full every month and make full restitution, it's that the system makes it impossible to do it. This is something that a number of people in their 20s, 30s, and even beyond can relate to. Emily owes the government more than $70,000 in loans. She is doing her very best to interview for salaried positions but keeps getting the door slammed in her face or needs experience in order to acquire the experience she needs to land a job. It's the vicious circle that a lot of us know all too well.

Emily ends up reluctantly engaging in a so-called "dummy shopping scam" where you are both a dummy taking the place of the actual owner of the "dummy" card and because you're a dummy for trying it, the $200 an-hour wage is too good to pass up. Her fencer, Youcef Haddad (Theo Rossi) makes a pretty compelling case when he recruits her, and she is the perfect candidate to pull it off.

If Only 'Emily the Criminal' Were True

Image via Roadside Attractions

Though the director, John Patton Ford's crime drama is a work of fiction, it is a story that needs to be told - a new kind of crime story. As a commentary on how the current system is stacked against these young borrowers who are trying to better themselves and acquire the skills necessary to be a productive member of society. We wish Emily was a real person. Maybe we could set up a Go Fund Me campaign to pay for her legal expenses and other expenses related to fighting to dig herself out of an insurmountable financial hole that she gets saddled with and can end up carrying for the duration of her life.

Something needs to change, and there is currently real-life legislation being advanced in political circles that would eliminate a large portion of student loan debt, but is being challenged in the United States court system. Until a final decision is made on the proposal, the government will continue a temporary freeze on debt repayment. If only Emily had been afforded such a light at the end of the dark tunnel that is massive student loan debt.