Warner Bros. Pictures Animation have determined their next project, and it will be centered around a very popular character who deserves to be on the big screen. The studio has announced that it will work alongside Bad Robot on a movie based on Emily the Strange. The young girl created by Rob Reger has been featured in comic books, graphic novels and merchandise before. But it's time for the protagonist of this story to take the next step in her journey. The legacy of Emily the Strange began almost two decades ago, and it will only continue to grow once the movie based on the character is produced.

Rob Reger, the creator of Emily the Strange, will be involved with the production of the film. The studio has already selected a screenwriter to tackle the project. Pamela Ribon will be responsible for coming up with a story that encapsulates why people from all over the world like Emily and her reality. Before diving deep into the material created by Reger, Pamela Ribon was nominated for an Academy Award thanks to her work on My Year of Dicks. The artist also worked on titles such as Ralph Breaks the Internet and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Emily the Strange tells the story of how the titular character celebrates the unusual aspects of her personality and life. Several volumes centered around the story of the character were published by Dark Horse Comics back in the day, giving countless readers the opportunity to sink their teeth into Reger's work. Emily usually deals with situations such as attempting to homeschool herself and finding out more about the twisted history of her ancestors.

The task of bringing the world of Emily the Strange was never going to be easy, which is why one of the biggest studios in the industry is taking on the adaptation. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation will be hard at work with the project after working on stories such as The LEGO Movie, Storks and DC League of Super-Pets. Before the production company reveals more details about Emily the Strange, the studio will launch The Cat in the Hat in 2026. Time will tell how the adaptation of Robert Reger's beloved character will compare against the biggest films from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's history.

A release date for the movie based on Emily the Strange hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.