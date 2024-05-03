Mostly known for her astounding work in Appropriate Adult, Chernobyl, and Punch-Drunk Love among other exciting projects, former English teacher Emily Watson is easily one of the most skilled stars of her generation. Despite not being the most popular Hollywood star working today, the British actor is undeniably a class act in her field, astonishing viewers every time she steps foot on screen.

While Watson has partaken in a good number of top-notch TV shows (she is set to star in the upcoming Dune series, Dune: Prophecy) and even stage productions, her film catalog is quite impressive and has helped cement her legacy as a critically acclaimed star — this was bound to happen sooner or later, considering how incredibly dedicated and versatile she is in her craft. From Testament of Youth to Breaking the Waves, we look back at some of the best Emily Watson movies, ranking them according to her fantastic efforts and the film's overall quality.

10 'Red Dragon' (2002)

Director: Brett Ratner

While definitely not the best out of all Thomas Harris adaptations, Red Dragon still features memorable performances, including Emily Watson's. The film focuses on a retired FBI agent with psychological gifts, played by Edward Norton, who is assigned to help track down "The Tooth Fairy", a mysterious serial killer. For help, he resorts to imprisoned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal "The Cannibal" Lecter, brought to life by the one and only Anthony Hopkins, who had previously appeared in The Silence of the Lambs (though Red Dragon is the sequel).

Despite not being as good as, say, Manhunter, Red Dragon is nonetheless an entertaining movie that helps keep boredom at bay with its wickedness and intriguing narrative that adds to the other installments. Watson stars as a convincing Reba McClane, the blind coworker of Francis Dolarhyde, also known as the serial killer The Tooth Fairy (played by Voldemort himself Ralph Fiennes, who nails the role, too).

9 'Testament of Youth' (2014)

Director: James Kent

Based on the First World War memoir of the same name written by Vera Brittain, this war drama, which is a tale of overcoming challenges in the face of adversity and an ode to young love, centers around an independent British woman (the Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) as she recalls coming of age during WWI.

Equally beautiful and devastating, Testament of Youth is undoubtedly the right option for those who enjoy well-crafted, emotional war dramas that are well-performed and stick with audiences. Vikander is as sincere, vulnerable, and believable as ever in the lead role, offering audiences a protagonist to root for. Even though no other performance arguably comes close, Emily Watson showcases her talents as Vera's determined mother.

8 'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Director: James Marsh

Next up is James Marsh's The Theory of Everything, a Best Picture-winning biography centering around the life of Stephen Hawking, played by Eddie Redmayne (the role earned him an Oscar, too). It illustrates Hawking's unparalleled skills and successes in the field of physics despite being diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the age of 21. Alongside his first wife Jane (Felicity Jones), the famous scientist overcomes challenges in what has become one of the most celebrated real-life stories depicted on screen.

Despite having taken the Best Picture award home, being a huge commercial success, and sending out inspirational messages about defeating impossible odds, Marsh's inspirational acclaimed movie is not a flawless feature. However, its cinematography and musical score are undeniably appealing, with a few acting performances standing out — among them is, of course, Watson, who once again does quite a great job of playing a mother.

7 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Director: Robert Altman

Set in 1930s England, the star-studded murder mystery Gosford Park centers around a group of wealthy and famous individuals gathering at a hunting resort for a weekend of leisure. However, tables turn when a killing takes place and each of these intriguing personalities becomes a suspect. Among them is Watson's head housemaid, Elsie.

Gosford Park is easily among the best Altman and possibly one of the best British flicks — especially soap operas — out there. The lavish story is compelling and keeps audiences' intrigue throughout, resulting in a worthwhile, captivating murder mystery. Viewers who like the genre will certainly enjoy this entertaining trick and Watson's efforts earned her a Best European Actress at the European Film Awards, alongside the talented Dames Helen Mirren and Maggie Smith.

6 'The Proposition' (2005)

Director: John Hillcoat

Blending the crime and Western genres, John Hillcoat's 2005 film The Proposition is set in 1880s Australia and tells the story of a lawman (Ray Winstone) who apprehends an outlaw (Guy Pearce), giving him nine days to kill his partner in crime's older brother, with the consequences of executing his younger brother if not.

If one's wondering whether or not to take the proposition of watching this film, the answer is quite clear: Hillcoat's movie is certainly worthwhile, particularly appealing, first and foremost, to Western enjoyers. While arguably not a masterpiece in the genre, The Proposition is a compelling illustration of colonialism and a valuable addition that deserves viewers' attention, and its masterclass performances are the finishing touch that makes it work so well. Watson's classy Martha Stanley, Captain Stanley's wife, goes down as one of her most memorable roles.

5 'Hilary and Jackie' (1998)

Director: Anand Tucker

Watson earned her second Oscar nomination in Anand Tucker's musical biography drama about the tragic life of the renowned British classic cellist Jacqueline du Pré told from the perspective of her flutist sister Hilary du Pré-Finzi (played by Rachel Griffiths, who was also honored with a nomination), from her rise to fame to her struggle with multiple sclerosis starting in her late 20s and ultimately leading to her death.

Despite some mixed reviews (the movie attracted controversy for allegedly distorting details in the icon's life, with many of her real-life acquaintances disapproving of the film), Hilary and Jackie is a must-see in Emily Watson's filmography, as the actor delivers a standout performance in it. Setting aside some of the inaccuracies it includes, the Anand Tucker movie still manages to celebrate the love for music and the bond between the two sisters.

4 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Director: Charlie Kaufman

This Charlie Kaufman-written psychological drama — also his directorial debut — stars the extremely talented late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the lead role and received polarizing reviews. The story centers around a theater director who navigates his arduous work and the women in his life while attempting to build a life-sized replica of New York City inside a warehouse.

While likely not everyone's cup of tea given its unconventional narrative (some consider it to be a pretentious film), Synecdoche, New York is a visually incredible absurdist movie anchored by great performances, namely Watson's as Tammy, for whom Hoffman's character ultimately winds up with sexual feelings. Furthermore, this unique Kaufman movie is often praised for its intriguing depiction of the tormented artist and commentary about self-indulgence.

3 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Tim Burton and Mike Johnson's visually stunning stop-motion musical fantasy is mandatory viewing when Halloween comes, and understandably so. This spooky stop-motion film offers viewers an utterly entertaining narrative surrounding a shy groom, voiced by Johnny Depp, who practices his wedding vows in the presence of a deceased young woman (none other than Helena Bonham Carter), who rises from the grave in the assumption that he has married her.

Corpse Bride is an immersive animation feature all around, with its hauntingly beautiful blue-tinted Gothic cinematography and design that escalate it. The voice acting is, as expected, also top-notch. Watson helps bring Victoria to life with amazing results, showcasing the star's versatility in the voice acting department. No doubt, this quintessential Burton feature endures enjoyable after all these years.

2 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

The perfect romance movie for those who aren't into romance movies, Punch-Drunk Love ranks high among Paul Thomas Anderson's best. Adam Sandler is Barry Egan, a socially frustrated man who calls a phone sex line to conceal his loneliness. What's more, he unexpectedly creates a meaningful bond with the mysterious Lena, whom he ends up meeting after the trouble the line lands him.

Anderson's film features a runtime of only 95 minutes; it is the perfect pick for anyone who is in a hurry or simply wants to cozy up with a lighthearted film. Additionally, Punch-Drunk Love's slice-of-life approach also makes it an appealing, at times even relatable love story (thanks to Sandler's lonely protagonist who is seemingly just like the average lonely guy) that many cinephiles are drawn to. At its core, though, Paul Thomas Anderson's movie is about love and the surprise that comes with finding it, with two incredible lead performances that elevate it.

1 'Breaking the Waves' (1996)

Director: Lars von Trier

Watson made her big screen debut in Lars von Trier's psychological drama Breaking the Waves with splendid results: her performance ended up earning her an Oscar nomination. This 1996 feature set in the early 1970s illustrates the complicated story of oilman Jan (Stellan Skarsgård), who is paralyzed in an accident, and his wife who prayed for his return.

The first film in Trier's Golden Heart trilogy is not disappointing in the slightest compared to The Idiots and Dancer in the Dark. Like the two installments, it delves into poignant psychological and existentialist themes like sexual perversity, female sacrifice, and religion. While the story is well-crafted and compelling enough to maintain audiences' intrigue, 29-year-old Watson's flawless performance as a simple and selfless wife is easily the highlight of the film.

