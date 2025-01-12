Any fan of Jane Austen's work will likely have a ranking of their favorite adaptations of Austen's novels. In 1996, Gwyneth Paltrow starred in an adaptation of one of Austen's longer works, Emma. Paltrow stars as the matchmaking heroine Emma Woodhouse herself, and you can now see it on Paramount+. Jeremy Northam stars as Mr. Knightley. Other cast include Alan Cumming and Ewan McGregor. The movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critic's score. Audiences have shown a little less love, but it holds a decently impressive score of 76%. Paltrow's Emma is a slightly unhinged matchmaker, much to the chagrin of everyone around her, and that's why it works. The logline for Emma is as follows:

"Emma Woodhouse is a congenial young lady who delights in meddling in other people’s affairs. She is perpetually trying to unite men and women who are utterly wrong for each other. Despite her interest in romance, Emma is clueless about her own feelings, and her relationship with gentle Mr. Knightly."

What Other Jane Austen Adaptations Have There Been?

There have been countless adaptations of Austen's different novels. Pride and Prejudice is her most well-known novel, and has seen the most adaptations and re-imaginings. Other novels like Sense and Sensibility, Northanger Abbey, and Persuasion have also had their day. In 2020, Anya Taylor-Joy had her turn at playing Emma Woodhouse, alongside Johnny Flynn as Mr. Knighley. Bill Nighy starred as Emma's father Mr. Woodhouse. The 2020 adaptation was similarly received to the 1996 film with an 86% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72% audience score. One of the most interesting re-imaginings of Emma that people may not know about is actually another 90s movie, Clueless. The 1995 Alicia Silverstone movie followed Cher Horowitz and her matchmaking skills as a teenager in sunny southern California. Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, and Donald Faison also star.

Two adaptations of Pride and Prejudice also stand out as adaptations of Austen's work. The 1995 BBC miniseries starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy, forever burning the image of a soaked-through shirt into the minds of all who watched. The 2005 adaptation with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen playing Lizzie Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Macfadyen's hand-flex will likely go down in cinematic history. Eagle-eyed audience members may also spot Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly in the period garb, a huge departure from the jaded, foul-mouthed Beth Dutton.

Emma is available to stream on Paramount+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Your changes have been saved Emma Release Date August 2, 1996 Cast Alan Cumming , Gwyneth Paltrow , Toni Collette Ewan McGregor , Jeremy Northam , Greta Scacchi , Juliet Stevenson , Polly Walker , Sophie Thompson , Denys Hawthorne , James Cosmo , Phyllida Law , Kathleen Byron , Edward Woodall , Brian Capron , Karen Westwood , Rebecca Craig , Angela Down , John Franklyn-Robbins , Ruth Jones , Lee Boardman Runtime 121 minutes Writers Douglas McGrath Expand

Watch on Paramount+