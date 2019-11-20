The First Pics from ‘Emma’ Starring Anya Taylor-Joy Preview a Colorful New Take

0

Hopeless romantics everywhere, take note: Focus Features has released two new images from Emma, the latest adaptation of the timeless Jane Austen novel. Directed by Autumn de Wilde, the new adaptation stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular Emma Woodhouse, a young woman who likes to play matchmaker with everyone she knows.

There were two images released from de Wilde’s forthcoming adaptation and they reveal this update will take us back to the 19th century English countryside for what may be a more straightforward adaptation. Then again these new images, which preview a bright and colorful vision of Austen’s nosy young Emma playing with the affections of her friends and loved ones, could tease a movie set in the 19th century but feature a completely modern approach to the storytelling. To answer that particular question, we’ll have to wait until Thursday, November 21 when the first Emma trailer is released.

Either way, de Wilde’s take on the world of Emma looks just as lush and romantic as the 1996 adaptation starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeremy Northam. Taylor-Joy has been returned to the world of period drama but this time, we know things will end much better for her than, say, her time in The Witch. We also get a slightly blurry preview of Mia Goth as Harriet Smith, Emma’s close friend who Emma seeks to set up. Johnny Flynn plays the dashing Mr. Knightley, a family friend of the Woodhouse’s who tries to keep Emma from her meddling. Additionally, Billy Nighy will play Emma’s pops, Mr. Woodhouse; Game of Thrones alum Gemma Whelan will play Mrs. Weston; The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor will portray oddball clergyman Mr. Elton; and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald‘s Callum Turner will play the rakish Frank Churchill.

Emma arrives in theaters on February 1, 2020. Check out the second image from the upcoming adaptation which features 100% more Johnny Flynn:

Also, here’s the official synopsis for Emma: