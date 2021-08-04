Hughes and Plasse will play Kate and Drew in the movie adaptation of Chase's bestselling series.

Passionflix has found its leads for the upcoming film adaptation of Tangled, based on the popular romance series by NYT and USA Today bestselling author Emma Chase, and Collider can exclusively reveal that Josh Plasse and Katherine Hughes have been cast in the roles of Drew and Kate.

First published in 2013, Tangled (the first book in a contemporary romance series of the same name consisting of sequels Twisted, Tamed, and Tied) follows the relationship between the handsome, arrogant investment banker Drew Evans and Katherine Brooks, who encounters the gorgeous playboy after being hired at his father's firm. Turns out Kate's the one woman who refuses to fall prey to Drew's charms — which, of course, only makes her more irresistible to him.

Plasse is best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy, The Baxters, and most recently, the reboot of iCarly for Paramount+, where he played Wesley on the final three episodes of the first season. Hughes has appeared in such films as Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, as well as TV shows like Kingdom and My Dead Ex. She'll also be appearing in the thriller series Echo 3 for Apple TV+, starring Michiel Huisman and Luke Evans. Tangled will be directed by Traci Hays (Hannah Cooks At Home) with screenplay written by Mary Pocrnic (Gabriel's Inferno, This Man).

No release date has yet been set for Tangled, which will premiere exclusively on Passionflix. Check out the movie's announcement trailer and official synopsis below:

When rich, handsome, and arrogant meets beautiful, brilliant, and ambitious, things are bound to get tangled. Drew Evans makes multimillion-dollar business deals and seduces New York’s most beautiful women with just a smile. So why has he been shuttered in his apartment for seven days, miserable and depressed? He’ll tell you he has the flu, but we all know that’s not really true. When Katherine Brooks is hired as the new associate at Drew’s father’s investment banking firm, every aspect of the dashing playboy’s life is thrown into a tailspin. The professional competition she brings is unnerving, his attraction to her is distracting, his failure to entice her into his bed is exasperating. How can one woman turn a smooth-talking player into a broken, desperate man? By making the one thing he never wanted in life the only thing he can’t live without.

