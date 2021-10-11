Fresh off her turn as Princess Diana, Emma Corrin is taking things in a much darker direction. Deadline reports that the star of The Crown has been tapped to play the lead in FX’s new limited series, Retreat, from creators of The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will trade her crown in for a notebook, as she signs on to play amateur sleuth Darby Hart, the protagonist at the center of an all-new murder mystery.

Retreat follows a Clue-like premise, trading the typical detective for a Gen Z sleuth (Corrin), invited alongside eleven other guests to a remote retreat by a reclusive billionaire. When one of the other participants winds up dead, it is up to Darby to prove that the death was indeed a murder, fighting against time and competing interests to discover the truth before the killer takes another life.

The series is set to turn the traditional whodunit on its head, no doubt with the use of Gen Z’s spectacular grasp on technology and the way the world has made it difficult to keep secrets in the Internet age.

Marling and Batmanglij will both write and direct the series, which they are executive producing with Andrea Sperling for FX Productions. Not much else is known about the series’ plot or other cast members yet, but it marks the latest in a list of upcoming projects for Corrin, fresh off her award-winning in The Crown.

The young actress is set to play the title role in Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Sony and Netflix, as well as starring in My Policeman alongside Harry Styles for Amazon Studios. Currently, she can be seen in Pennyworth on Epix in addition to her work on The Crown, as well as in Misbehaviour with Keira Knightley.

No premiere date has been set for Retreat, so stay tuned to Collider for more casting info and news on this project as it develops.

