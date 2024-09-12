After picking through the brains of half the cast of the latest Marvel movie, one Deadpool & Wolverine star has already secured their next role. A new report from Deadline revealed that both Emma Corrin, who most recently played Cassandra Nova in the MCU movie, and Maika Monroe, have both joined the cast of 100 Nights of Hero. Charli XCX, who is fresh off her Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning album, Brat, has also been tapped to star in the film. Corrin, Monroe, and Charli XCX join Nicholas Galitzine, the only one who had been previously cast in the film, which is a feminist fairy tale adaptation of Isabel Greenberg's novel of the same name. Julia Jackman will direct, and the film is also being produced as a fantastical period piece.

Deadpool & Wolverine was many people's first exposure to Emma Corrin, but they've also starred in several major projects for Netflix in just the last few years. Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix original series, The Crown, and also plays the lead role of Connie Reid opposite Jack O'Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover, a period romance. As for Monroe, one of her earliest big roles came opposite Dan Stevens in The Guest in 2014, and she followed that up with The 5th Wave (Ron Livingston) in 2016 and then Independence Day: Resurgence, the legacy sequel which Will Smith did not return for. Monroe most recently played the lead role in Longlegs opposite Nicolas Cage, and she also starred in God is a Bullet with Game of Thrones veteran Niklaj-Coster-Waldau.

What Else Has ‘100 Nights of Hero’ Star Nicholas Galitzine Been In?

Before Galitzine plays a charming house guest in 100 Nights of Hero who is thrown into a delicate dynamic between a woman who is being mistreated by her husband (Monroe) and their devoted maid (Corrin), he has also been busy with other projects. He made a name for himself starring as Luke in Purple Hearts in 2022, and he parlayed that success into roles in Bottoms and Red, White & Royal Blue in 2023. Earlier this year, he starred in The Idea of You with Anne Hathaway, the age-gap romantic comedy currently streaming on Prime Video.

100 Nights of Hero does not yet have an official release date.

