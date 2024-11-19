The cast of J.J. Abrams' next project is expanding. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Mackey will appear in the movie. It was previously reported that Glen Powell has already signed on to star in the film. Mackey will step into the shoes of the female lead of the story. Plot details connected to the project remain under wraps. The next movie by J.J. Abrams will be distributed in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures. The studio hasn't announced a release date for the project that will be developed through the Bad Robot production company.

Emma Mackey is known around the world for her role as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education, the Netflix comedy that took a gentle approach to the process of surviving high school as a teenager. Maeve constantly helped her friends, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) in the program that ran over the course of four seasons. Mackey also appeared as Physicist Barbie in Barbie. The blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig took the global box office by storm last summer, earning $1.4 billion. Mackey is ready to establish herself as a trustworthy name on the big screen with her role in the next movie directed by J.J. Abrams.

The cast of the next film by J.J. Abrams will also include Jenna Ortega. The actress was seen in this year's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was also developed by Warner Bros. Ortega is set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming second season of Wednesday. The popular television series expands on the legacy of The Addams Family. Jenna Ortega will be joined on the screen by Glen Powell, who has been enjoying the best year of his career thanks to stories such as Twisters and Anyone But You.

The Return of J.J. Abrams

Image via Netflix

J.J. Abrams is taking the development of his next project very seriously by assembling an impressive cast. The director has mostly worked as a producer in recent years. The last time Abrams stepped behind the camera was for the development of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. The conclusion of the Skywalker Saga brought the story of Ben Solo (Adam Driver) to a close. Rey (Daisy Ridley) will be coming to the big screen in future installments of the franchise. It's time for J.J. Abrams to step away from the galaxy far, far away and welcome the premise of his next movie.

A release date for the next movie directed by J.J. Abrams hasn't been announced by Warner Bros. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.